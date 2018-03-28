12 lifestyle changes to help save more money

People need to spend less time worrying about saving 20 cents but rather thinking more about what car to buy and how to get a good deal on it. (Photo: PTI)

As the end of the month approaches, we often wonder where all our money has gone and reconsider how much our daily habits are costing us.

Questions plaguing our mind include whether we are paying too much for lunch or are we impulsively buying things that we do not need or are we spending extra on luxury we could abstain from.

These seemingly small habits, and many more, could be keeping a person from saving.

Here are 12 ways you can save more money through a few small lifestyle changes.

Learning difference between saving money and saving a percentage: According to Quora user Jaap Weel, saving 5 per cent on a $10,000 item is not at all like saving 5 per cent on a $10 item. But in order to process decision problems at different scales, the brain tends to normalize things so the two cases appear similar.

According to him people need to spend less time worrying about saving 20 cents but rather thinking more about what car to buy and how to get a good deal on it.

Do-it-yourself: It is always more fin to learn new skills and accomplish tasks with satisfaction. Things like basic plumbing, interior painting, sewing, baking or cooking are just some of the things one can do themselves to save money.

Practice delayed gratification: Say you see something that you really like, do not buy it right then but rather come back from time to time and gauge if your interest in it remains the same, if not, it is not worth spending on.

Do a little math while you shop: Accoridng to Quora user Raghav Mishra, every time he is out shopping, he tries to figure out how much that amount of money would grow to in 5 years at a rate of 10% per year. That comes out to a little more than 60 per cent return. For example, if he were to buy something worth $1,000, he will usually ask himself, if he wants the $1000 or $1600 in five years. Depending upon the answer, he either decides to buy or forgo.

Don't overspend on status or allure: Cutting back on hanging out with lavish friends is another way to save money. Instead of going to expensive places, rather spend time with friends at home. If on a trip, budget and plan ahead.

Track your spending and set up automatic payments: Make damned sure that you are doing online banking for every checking and savings account you have, as well as every credit card, loan, and investment. A lot of banks let you automatically pay bills, both to companies and to individuals. Take advantage of this — it is free and requires almost no effort.

Prepare your meals ahead of time: Bulk cooking meals is one of the easiest ways to save money, and relieve stress during the week. In addition to the cost per meal savings that one accumulates over the course of the year they also experience savings in the context of time.

Know when to invest in quality products: Do not skimp on things that you use a lot, especially for productive/creative things or things that help you maintain those capacities (knives, computers, beds, work chairs, gym memberships). Yes, this is a way to save money. Conscious/unconscious workarounds for frequently used important things cost way more in the long run."

Spend only the money you have: Having an idea on how much you have on your debit card is far better than spending with a credit card. Credit cards tempt you and trick you into thinking you have the money when you don't. Before you know it, you're stuck paying back debt, not to mention the horrible interest.

Cut yourself off at midnight: Do not consume anything but water after midnight. This helps reduce spending on all useless consumption goods. From alcohol at parties, to snacking at home.

The '5-question rule’: Always ask the questions, Want or a need? Do I need it? Do I see myself using it? How often? Is it worth the time?

Make it a point to run by these questions every single time you are buying something now.

Be happy with what you already have: Unnecessary possession of objects is not only a bad expenditure, more often than none, they turn out to be miserable investments. Learn to be happy with what you have.