search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

12 lifestyle changes to help save more money

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Small lifestyle changes can go a long way in helping save some extra cash.
People need to spend less time worrying about saving 20 cents but rather thinking more about what car to buy and how to get a good deal on it. (Photo: PTI)
 People need to spend less time worrying about saving 20 cents but rather thinking more about what car to buy and how to get a good deal on it. (Photo: PTI)

As the end of the month approaches, we often wonder where all our money has gone and reconsider how much our daily habits are costing us.

Questions plaguing our mind include whether we are paying too much for lunch or are we impulsively buying things that we do not need or are we spending extra on luxury we could abstain from.

 

These seemingly small habits, and many more, could be keeping a person from saving.

Here are 12 ways you can save more money through a few small lifestyle changes.

Learning difference between saving money and saving a percentage: According to Quora user Jaap Weel, saving 5 per cent on a $10,000 item is not at all like saving 5 per cent on a $10 item. But in order to process decision problems at different scales, the brain tends to normalize things so the two cases appear similar.

According to him people need to spend less time worrying about saving 20 cents but rather thinking more about what car to buy and how to get a good deal on it.

Do-it-yourself: It is always more fin to learn new skills and accomplish tasks with satisfaction. Things like basic plumbing, interior painting, sewing, baking or cooking are just some of the things one can do  themselves to save money.

Practice delayed gratification: Say you see something that you really like, do not buy it right then but rather come back from time to time and gauge if your interest in it remains the same, if not, it is not worth spending on.

Do a little math while you shop: Accoridng to Quora user Raghav Mishra, every time he is out shopping, he tries to figure out how much that amount of money would grow to in 5 years at a rate of 10% per year. That comes out to a little more than 60 per cent return. For example, if he were to buy something worth $1,000, he will usually ask himself, if he wants the $1000 or $1600 in five years. Depending upon the answer, he either decides to buy or forgo.

Don't overspend on status or allure: Cutting back on hanging out with lavish friends is another way to save money. Instead of going to expensive places, rather spend time with friends at home. If on a trip, budget and plan ahead.

Track your spending and set up automatic payments: Make damned sure that you are doing online banking for every checking and savings account you have, as well as every credit card, loan, and investment. A lot of banks let you automatically pay bills, both to companies and to individuals. Take advantage of this — it is free and requires almost no effort.

Prepare your meals ahead of time: Bulk cooking meals is one of the easiest ways to save money, and relieve stress during the week. In addition to the cost per meal savings that one accumulates over the course of the year they also experience savings in the context of time.

Know when to invest in quality products: Do not skimp on things that you use a lot, especially for productive/creative things or things that help you maintain those capacities (knives, computers, beds, work chairs, gym memberships). Yes, this is a way to save money. Conscious/unconscious workarounds for frequently used important things cost way more in the long run."

Spend only the money you have: Having an idea on how much you have on your debit card is far better than spending with a credit card. Credit cards tempt you and trick you into thinking you have the money when you don't. Before you know it, you're stuck paying back debt, not to mention the horrible interest.

Cut yourself off at midnight: Do not consume anything but water after midnight. This helps reduce spending on all useless consumption goods. From alcohol at parties, to snacking at home.

The '5-question rule’: Always ask the questions, Want or a need? Do I need it? Do I see myself using it? How often? Is it worth the time?

Make it a point to run by these questions every single time you are buying something now.

Be happy with what you already have: Unnecessary possession of objects is not only a bad expenditure, more often than none, they turn out to be miserable investments. Learn to be happy with what you have.

Tags: money, saving, lifestyle, lifestyle changes, happiness, viral and trending, ways to save money


Related Stories

New lifestyle trend from Finland involves taking a dip in frigid waters
Paying school fees is waste of money, says study
People would pay money to look good for social media: Study
Dying grandmum splurges all her money, told she is misdiagnosed


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei goes bonkers with its flagships: 3 cameras, dual fingerprint sensors and more

The Leica Triple Camera setup — 40MP RGB + 8MP Telephoto + 20MP Monochrome enables 5x hybrid zoom and 960fps slow motion video shooting.
 

10 Major ball-tampering rows in recent cricket history before Smith-Bancroft saga

There's been all kinds of methods used to try and make one side of the leather ball rougher - which assists the bowlers with extra swing - and the players charged in the past include some of the stars of the game. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami refused to meet me, threatened, told me to meet in court

Hasin Jahan and her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami are currently fighting a legal battle after the former accused the latter of having extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Waymo's choice of EV cabs will be 'Jags'

The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015. (Photo: Jaguar)
 

Disney's star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (Photo: AP)
 

Ball-tampering row: Suspended Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent back to Australia

All three Australian players – Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – could be facing lengthy bans and have been sent home from the tour of South Africa for their role in a cheating plot and face "significant sanctions" in the next 24 hours. (Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Disney's star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (Photo: AP)

American woman's 'chai business' makes her millionaire

In 2007, she began selling mason jars of her one-of-a-kind infusion out of the back of her car and soon gained a following,

The significance of Easter

Santha John

2,500-year-old coffin could unlock mysteries of ancient Egypt

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Patek Philippe watch once owned by Egypt’s King Farouk sold for $912,500 at auction

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham