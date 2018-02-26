search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
While many expressed disbelief over the updates regarding her death, some suggested there may be foul play involved.
A day after Bollywood lost one of its most iconic actors, the condolences and tributes were followed by speculations about the tragic death. While initial reports suggested Sridevi lost her life to a heart attack, more details have emerged casting a shadow of doubt over the series of events.

As the nation mourned the untimely death of the legendary actress, images of a forensic report mentioning the cause of death as ‘accidental drowning’ started doing the rounds.

 

 

This was followed by updates mentioning that traces of alcohol found in her blood, causing people to wonder what the actual cause of death was.

 

Twitterati was quick to react to the news with some expressing a sense of disbelief over the reports.

 

 

 

 

Followed by those who came up with their theories about what may have happened based on updates.

 

 

Many expressed their doubts over the authenticity of the autopsy report.

 

 

Then came those who suggested there may be foul play.

 

 

Some also connected her death to that of Divya Bharti which has also been subject to several conspiracy theories.

 

While people keep debating the cause and nature of Sridevi’s untimely death, she will be remembered for her performances that continue to inspire actors who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

