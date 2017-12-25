Blind mystic Baba Vanga has two major predictions for 2018

Bulgarian Baba Vanga - who died in 1996 at the age of 85 – is well known among conspiracy theorists who believe she foretold natural disasters and global events long before they occurred. (Photo: Pixabay)

The blind mystic who many claim predicted the 9/11, rise of ISIS, Boxing day, tsunami and Brexit left a string of predictions up to the 51st century also foresaw two major events in 2018.

Bulgarian Baba Vanga - who died in 1996 at the age of 85 – is well known among conspiracy theorists who believe she foretold natural disasters and global events long before they occurred.

Before passing away Baba had left predictions up to the 51st century, when she believed that the world would end.

For 2018, she foresaw two world-changing events.

They were that China will become the world's next "super power", taking over from the US and “a new form of energy” will be discovered on Venus.

Interestingly, China’s economy has been steadily expanding over the last few years. While in 1970 the country made up just 4.1% of the total world’s economy, it rose to 15.6% in 2015 and is continuing to rise.

If it rises in this manner, it has not yet overtaken US but could soon do so.

In 2015 the US contributed 16.7 per cent of the world’s economy but this is expected to fall to 14.9 per cent in 2025, according to Forbes.

When it comes to Venus, there are no current plans to send a space mission there.

However, the Parker Solar Probe, named after the solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is scheduled to launch in July 2018 and will investigate the outer corona of the Sun.

The probe, while it won’t land on Venus, will use the planet's gravitational force to pass around the Sun.

The craft’s mission is to determine the structure of the magnetic fields at the sources of solar wind, trace the flow of energy that heats the plasma surrounding the Sun and explore dusty plasma and its influence on solar wind and energetic particle formation.

Baba Vanga’s words are considered important as she had predicted 9/11 by claiming “two steel birds” would attack the “American brethren.”

She reportedly said: "Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing."

She was also said to have foreseen Brexit when she said when she said Europe as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of 2016, and she warned of the rise of an extremist Muslim army that would invade Europe, thought to refer to the rise of ISIS.

Other future events Baba warned the world about include the end of world hunger by 2028, Mars colonies gaining nucleur weapons by 2256 and Earth becoming unhabitable from 2341.