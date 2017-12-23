search on deccanchronicle.com
Year ender 2017: Top conversation starters on Tinder this year

Published Dec 23, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Starting conversation can be a harrowing task, we list some of the best lines that were seen this past year.
In a world where everyone is trying to impress, a simple 'Hi' or 'What's up' sometimes just doesn't cut it. You have to get creative if you want to stand out from other Tinder matches. (Photo: Pixabay)
  In a world where everyone is trying to impress, a simple ‘Hi’ or ‘What’s up’ sometimes just doesn’t cut it. You have to get creative if you want to stand out from other Tinder matches. (Photo: Pixabay)

Now that you’ve swiped right and found the ideal match, here comes the bigger challenge! How do you get conversation started? In a world where everyone is trying to impress, a simple ‘Hi’ or ‘What’s up’ sometimes just doesn’t cut it. You have to get creative if you want to stand out from other Tinder matches.

Tinder turned to its users to find some of the quirkiest lines they used to get conversation going instead of an uninspiring ‘Hey’. Here were some of the trendiest lines to begin a conversation that caught Tinder’s eye:

 

They will surely put a smile on your face.

They always say, nothing gets people closer than tragedy does:

TitanicTitanic

How about an adrenaline rush?

Going on a crazy adventureGoing on a crazy adventure

Chai is bae,

Tea loversTea lovers

The million-dollar question,

Animal loversAnimal lovers

Why you should ALWAYS read that bio!

Engineer talksEngineer talks

A way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and a woman’s through her laughter:

The knock knock jokeThe knock knock joke

Because…BOLLYWOOD!

Bollywood connectBollywood connect

You have to applaud the creativity!

Greeting shenanigansGreeting shenanigans

Tinder recently came into news when a guy shared his story on how he was saved by the dating app when he was stranded in the middle of nowhere.

You can read about Saved by Tinder: A man’s account of finding help through the dating app here.

Tags: year ender 2017, tinder, dating app, dating, quirky lines, viral and trending, sex and relationship


