search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  These are early days in the tournament, but SRH are unbeaten so far, having won all the three matches. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Hosts win toss, opts to bat
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

From biscuits to beer: Windsor making the most of royal wedding fever

AFP
Published Apr 19, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Seven years since the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Britain has raced to prepare for the national event.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Wednesday April 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Wednesday April 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)

From biscuits to beer and traditional mugs, businesses and Windsor residents are making the most of royal wedding fever with one month to go to the nuptials of Britain's Prince Harry.

Within hours of Harry's proposal to Meghan Markle being announced in November 2017, online store Jewlr.com had created "The Duchess" replica engagement ring. Excitement over the white coat Markle wore following the engagement prompted the website of its designer, Canadian brand Line, to crash.

 

Seven years since the last high-profile royal nuptials -- the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton -- Britain has raced to prepare for the national event. An official royal wedding collection of commemorative china was promptly launched, using 250-year-old methods and modern-day prices.

A coffee cup costs £25 ($35, 29 euros), while the price of a plate has been set at £49 and a tube of shortbread biscuits costs £5.95. The line has been created by the Royal Collection Trust, which manages the royal art collection and the contents of the various palaces.

Unusual memorabilia

But royal wedding memorabilia has extended far beyond the official souvenirs. A brewery in the town of Windsor, where the couple will wed on May 19, has concocted a regal-themed brew for the occasion. The "Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot" pale ale combines British and American hops, barley grown on the Royal Farms adjoining Windsor Castle -- and a finishing touch of champagne yeast. Meanwhile, "Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms" have hit the market at £10 for a box of four.

Described as being "fit for a prince", the novelty contraceptives are sold in a souvenir box featuring an image of the happy couple. As the box is opened, the British and American national anthems ring out, according to an online advert.

Between the memorabilia, souvenir magazines and fashion items, royal enthusiasts are also expected to spend more on food and drinks as pubs have been granted late closures over the wedding weekend.The combined boost to the economy has been estimated at £120 million (139 million euros, $171 million) by the Centre for Retail Research.

The royal wedding could overall bring more than £1 billion to the UK this year, according to consultancy firm Brand Finance, including £300 million in tourism.

The 'Meghan Effect'

Foreign visitors flocked to the UK in April 2011, when Prince William married Kate, with numbers jumping by 350,000 year-on-year. A weakened pound coupled with "an incredible media interest" in the upcoming nuptials will result in even higher visitor figures next month, Brand Finance said.

Police are preparing for more than 100,000 people to visit Windsor, around 30 kilometres west of London, for the wedding day.
Locals are ready for the windfall, charging tourists and global TV stations sky-high prices to stay in the town.

Weeks ahead of the celebration, one house in the town centre -- advertised as "ideal for the royal wedding" -- is charging £3,500 per night. An apartment which is a "50-second walk from the castle" can be rented for the night for £2,100.

But the financial benefits are expected to reach well beyond the wedding day, thanks to the "Meghan Effect" of fans paying particular attention to her fashion choices. "Now, as she becomes a member of the royal family, that effect on brands is likely to grow even more," said Brand Finance, predicting her allegiances will switch to UK designers. "It can be expected that, supported by her association with 'Brand Monarchy', she will become a powerful ambassador for British brands, especially in her native United States."

Tags: prince william, kate middleton, britain, prince harry, royal wedding, british royal family


Related Stories

Now, beer lovers can toast Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with new brew
9-year-old cancer survivor invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
British Armed Forces will be involved in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme; may solve global pollution

The production of this enzyme allowed a research team to produce something capable of digesting plastic most effectively. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Snowballs: New underwear launched to help tackle infertility in men

Named the Snowballs, the undie comes in stretchable organic cotton material and removable scrotum cooling pad. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

What is hell? Here's what a scholar says

The Christian belief in hell has developed over the centuries, influenced by both Jewish and Greek ideas of the afterlife. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp gets 'Dismiss as Admin' and 'High Priority' features

The instant messaging service has added a new feature dubbed 'High Priority Notification' and 'Dismiss as Admin' features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Man takes taxi to and from bank robbery

Man takes taxi to and from bank robbery. (Photo: Pixabay)

Study reveals Dr Asperger 'actively cooperated' with Nazis

Asperger managed to accommodate himself to the Nazi regime and was rewarded for his affirmations of loyalty with career opportunities. (Photo:Pixabay)

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex, issues public warning

The 73-year-old had signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2014, making it illegal to be gay in Uganda. (Photo: AP)

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham