Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
McMahon also made the sensational claim that the wreckage of the plane is full of bullet holes.
In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane.
 In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane.

In a shocking new claim, an Australian mechanical engineer has claimed he has found the debris of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 using Google Earth.

The Daily Star reported that the mechanic Peter McMohan, who has a background in crash investigations, said he used Google Earth to locate the wreckage of the flight which has been missing since 2014.

 

Going by his claims, the wreckage of the flight is located 16km south of Round Island, which is 22.5km north of Mauritius, in an area of the ocean that has not been searched before.

McMohan took his claims a step further by saying he believed that the US officials were refusing to search the area.

Four American investigators had been sent to Australia to work on the MH370 case but he believes they are keeping crucial information hidden.

Speaking about it to The Daily Star, he said, “They have made sure that all information received has been hidden from the public, even our government, but why.”

He further added, “...(they) do not want it found as it’s full of bullet holes, finding it will only open another inquiry.”

McMahon also made the sensational claim that the wreckage of the plane is full of bullet holes.

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane.

McMahon said he sent the information to the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB) and they where unable to rule out completely that it wasn't the missing plane.

The prevailing theory on the whereabouts of the plane is that it crash landed in the Indian Ocean about six hours after take off.

The flight had 239 passengers on board plus the flight crew.

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane.
 

