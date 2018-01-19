search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to run for US Senate from Florida

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
WWE Hall of Famer is to be backed by Trump’s ex-advisor Roger Stone.
Stone believes that the Hulkster would ‘body slam’ his opponents in every debate. (Youtube Screengrab)
 Stone believes that the Hulkster would ‘body slam’ his opponents in every debate. (Youtube Screengrab)

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is running for US Senate and he is being backed be none other than Donald Trump’s former advisor Roger Stone.

Stone believes that the Hulkster would ‘body slam’ his opponents in every debate.

 

In a recent interview Stone gave to a US website, he said that he is trying to persuade Hogan (Terry Bollea), to for the Republicans against  Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

While, in reality, Hulk has never stepped into poilitics before - a 1998 WWF storyline had him announce he was running for president.

However, the six-time wrestling world champ already has one political opponent, his own daughter Brooke Hogan.

Brooke, 29, told TMZ she would rather he focus on wrestling, adding, "My dad making political moves? It's not a bad idea with everything he's been through an all the lessons he's learned. He'd bring unity and not division.”

She went on to add that the first thing he should do, if he wants to stir the pot, is get back in the ring.

Recently, Hulk Hogan was secretly filmed having sex with his friend's wife and the taped was leaked online by website Gawker. The incident went on for a public trial which awarded in the favour of Hogan - and ordering Gawker to pay him £18million in damages.

Tags: hulk hogan, senator, us senate, florida, donald trump, roger stone, politics, us, viral and trending


Related Stories

Hulk Hogan awarded $115 million in sex tape trial
WWE's Hulk Hogan sacked as taped racial slur surfaces


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung plans a true bezel-less display with no visible selfie camera, IR sensors

At first thought, this setup seems to be a better idea than the infamous notch arrangement of the Apple iPhone X. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Millionaire throws birthday party for 12-year-old son with strippers

The child can be seen surrounded by scantily clad women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Japanese trains bark like dogs so deer don’t get run over

Officials at the Railway Technical Research Institute said that there were 45 per cent fewer deer on the tracks when the sounds were played, compared to when the trains ran as normal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

100-year-old from Jharkhand claims he eats mud every day for survival

His habit may be a result of pica syndrome (Photo: Pixabay)
 

7 unhealthy habits that could be keeping you awake at night

Tips to help you get a good night's rest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow woman hangs herself after hubby does not go shopping with her

Deepika had asked him to take her for shopping on Saturday, but Dwivedi who is a civil servant in the local government’s education department, asked her to postpone it for the next day because of work pressures. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Mother charges rent from 5-year-old daughter to prepare her for the real world

The woman urged other parents to do the same thing (Photo: Facebook)

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces she’s pregnant

Ardern, 37, is the country’s youngest prime minister since 1856. (Facebook/ Jacinda Ardern)

Race against racism

Anushka Sharma playing Sejal in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham