Nobel Prize-winning physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

His work ok black holes changed the way scientists saw the universe (Photo: AFP)

London: Legendary British scientist Stephen Hawking has died at his home in Cambridge aged 76, his family said on Wednesday.

Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.”

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the statement said.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him for ever," it further added.

Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

Hawking was the first to set out a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics.

He was also an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), a lifetime member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the US. In 2002, Hawking was ranked number 25 in the BBC's poll of the 100 Greatest Britons.

The world famous physicist and cosmologist was the subject of the 2014 film 'The Theory Of Everything', which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.