Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee turns composer, releases new music album for Durga puja

Published Oct 12, 2018, 10:16 am IST
All the seven songs in the album have been penned and composed by her, while the voice has been given by prominent Bengali singers.
New Delhi: With just a few days left for Bengal's great annual festival- Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday treated people with her new music album called 'Roudrachaya.'

All the seven songs in the album have been penned and composed by her, while the voice has been given by prominent Bengali singers namely, Rupankar, Lopamudra Mitra and Indranil.

 

Taking to Twitter, Mamata wrote, "I am sharing with all of you my new Puja Album, "Roudrachaya", with seven songs penned and composed by me. Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar have given their voice. Do enjoy the songs by clicking on the links. Happy Puja."

Last month, the Chief Minister had also announced a grant of Rs 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees across the state in the wake of Durga Puja.

She had informed that her government would provide Rs 10,000 each to the puja committees under "community development programme."

This year, Durga Puja celebrations will kick-start on October 14 (Panchami) and go until October 19 (Vijay Dashami).

The frenzy is exemplary which is inarguably difficult to find it anywhere else. With the wildness, the pandals, the gigantic assortment of pujas, skilled aesthetics at a show and the overpowering nourishment, this festival promises an emotional ride.

The irrepressible soul of a regular Bengali amid the puja days of the extraordinary festival of the goddess Durga is incredible!

