Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
The royal family has a set of customs they follow when any baby is born – including who the first person to be told the news is.
It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
The Duchess of Cambridge is all geared up to welcome her third child this coming month.

And apparently there are these set of weird birthing rules the royals have to follow in order to adhere to tradition.

 

Here are the royal rules:

The Queen has to be the first to know: Queen must be told a child has been born into the royal family before the news is announced publicly. It's reported that Prince William rang his grandmother on an encrypted phone when Prince George was born.

While traditionally, the announcement has always been on an easel outside Buckingham Palace, Kate and William broke this protocol and announced it on Twitter with Prince George.

Town crier announces the news to the public: Town crier Tony Appleton announced the births of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. This custom harks back to medieval times when people couldn’t read or write.

Home births are protocol: As is tradition, the Queen gave birth of all of her children in Buckingham Palace. rincess Diana broke this rule and gave birth to sons Prince Harry and Prince William at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in the private Lindo Wing. Kate had her first two children at this hospital but is believed to be delivering her third baby at home in Kensington Palace.

Fathers are banned from the birthing room: Giving birth is considered a female-only event and fathers are not allowed in the delivery room.

Midwives are sworn to secrecy: Midwives are not allowed to disclose any information about the birth. It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.

