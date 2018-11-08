'Single-use' is Collins' 2018 word of the year

Every year, Lexicographers employed by Collins creates a list of new and notable words that reflects any specific trend around the world

Washington DC: The Collins dictionary has announced `single-use` as its Word of the Year for 2018.

The word, which means made to be used only once, came into being as more and more people are getting aware of the damage caused by plastic waste and turning their backs on disposable packaging, reported CNN.

The word also has a different connotation which indicates society's excesses.

Every year, Lexicographers employed by Collins creates a list of new and notable words that reflects any specific trend around the world. According to Collins, the word 'single-use' is more commonly used than in 2013.

The 'Word of the Year' from 2013- 2017 are-- geek (2013), photobomb (2014), binge-watch (2015), Brexit (2016) and fake news (2017).

According to the head of language content at Collins, Helen Newstead described 2018 as the year "where awareness and often anger over a variety of issues" led to formulations of new words.

Apart from 'single-use', other words like 'VAR' and 'floss' according to Newstead highlighted a world of extremes which encompassed social, political and light-hearted activities.