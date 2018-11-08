search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

'Single-use' is Collins' 2018 word of the year

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Word, which means made to be used only once, came into being as more people are getting aware of the damage caused by plastic waste.
Every year, Lexicographers employed by Collins creates a list of new and notable words that reflects any specific trend around the world
 Every year, Lexicographers employed by Collins creates a list of new and notable words that reflects any specific trend around the world

Washington DC: The Collins dictionary has announced `single-use` as its Word of the Year for 2018.

The word, which means made to be used only once, came into being as more and more people are getting aware of the damage caused by plastic waste and turning their backs on disposable packaging, reported CNN.

 

The word also has a different connotation which indicates society's excesses.

Every year, Lexicographers employed by Collins creates a list of new and notable words that reflects any specific trend around the world. According to Collins, the word 'single-use' is more commonly used than in 2013.

The 'Word of the Year' from 2013- 2017 are-- geek (2013), photobomb (2014), binge-watch (2015), Brexit (2016) and fake news (2017).

According to the head of language content at Collins, Helen Newstead described 2018 as the year "where awareness and often anger over a variety of issues" led to formulations of new words.

Apart from 'single-use', other words like 'VAR' and 'floss' according to Newstead highlighted a world of extremes which encompassed social, political and light-hearted activities.

...
Tags: single-use, collins, lexicographers, dictionary, word, plastic waste, word of the year, viral and trending


Related Stories

Made-up word ’embiggen’ created by The Simpsons incorporated into dictionary
‘Dadagiri’ now part of the Oxford dictionary


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was so epic that 'you'll never guess'

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner and others at PeeCee's Bachelorette Party.
 

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

The T2 restricts the boot process quite a bit and verifies each step of the process using crypto keys signed by Apple.
 

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli's record before the start of the match and the Mumbaikar achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Melinda Gates urges backing for 'human capital' of mother and child health

Its focus is on high-impact interventions like access to contraception, maternity services and newborn and childhood nutrition. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Dominant India seal series, thrash Windies by 71 runs

All four bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed finished with four wickets each.(Photo: AP)
 

Skoda Diwali offers: low EMI options on Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq

The offers, which primarily include benefits on EMIs, are similar to the ones rolled out in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Playing for prosperity

A file photograph used for representational purposes only.

'Deepmala' dazzles Kedarnath shrine on eve of Diwali

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sexism at work is worse than we think, new study finds

Sexism at work is worse than we think, new study finds. (Phot: Pixabay)

This Diwali, Delhi children demand complete ban on firecrackers

Foundation has been mobilizing and training kids over last many weeks, ahead of Diwali to spread awareness on harmful impact of fire crackers on health of children, adults and environment.

This is what your body shape reveals about your personality

This is what your body shape reveals about your personality. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham