Oz newspaper prints extra pages to help readers combat toilet paper scarcity

Australia: In a bid to help their readers facing scarcity of toilet rolls caused by panic buy over coronavirus scare, an Australian newspaper decided to add extra pages in their edition to be used as toilet paper.

The unconventional move by the newspaper – The NT News – was done “in case (the reader) can’t find any at the shops”, and has gone viral.

"Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares," the newspaper said in its March 4th edition.

"That's why we've printed an eight-page special lift-out inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency."

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

The panic around the Covid-19 coronavirus scare prompted citizens in different parts of Australia to bulk buy household supplies, like toilet paper. The buying spree led to empty shelves and a scarcity of supplies in many places, leading a few supermarket brands to put a cap on the number of toilet paper one rolls can buy at a time – both online and offline.