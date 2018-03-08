International Women’s Day 2018: Here’s how Google is celebrating it with doodle

Google got in contact with 12 female artists from all manner of backgrounds to share their personal stories for International Women's Day. (Photo: Google)

This year Google has taken the opportunity to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 by showcasing the work of female artists with a series of commemorative Doodle designs.

The 12 eye-catching stories can be enjoyed by clicking the play button at the centre of the Doodle at the top of the Google homepage.

According to the search engine, “Each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women. While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common.”

Google further added, “"We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day."

The artists represented include:

Anna Haifisch – “Nov 1989”

Chihiro Takeuchi – “Ages and Stages”

Estelí Meza – “My Aunt Blossoms”

Francesca Sanna – “The Box”

Isuri – “Aarthi the Amazing”

Karabo Poppy Moletsane – “Ntsoaki’s Victory”

Kaveri Gopalakrishnan – “Up on the Roof”

Laerte – “Love”

Philippa Rice – “Trust”

Saffa Khan – “Homeland”

Tillie Walden – “Minutes”

Tunalaya Dunn – “Inwards”

International Women's Day brings together global governments, women's organisations, businesses and charities under the shared.

With recent scandals hitting Hollywood and the World Economic Forums' Global Gender Gap Report showing that it will take 217 years to close the gender parity gap, it's more important than ever that aim for progress.

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is #PressforProgress.

The International Women’s Day website opines, "We can't be complacent. Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity.”

They further add, “A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.”