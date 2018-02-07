search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni hold key for India as South Africa have pegged back India with three quick dismissals. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Kohli's 34th ton leads India's charge
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Denmark gears up to ban Islamic full-face veils

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 7, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Country all set to become next European country to ban Islamic veils after minister declares them 'incompatible with our values'.
The niqab is a full veil with a small slit for the eyes, while the burqa is a full veil that covers the head and body with a mesh screen over the eyes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The niqab is a full veil with a small slit for the eyes, while the burqa is a full veil that covers the head and body with a mesh screen over the eyes. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Danish government on Tuesday proposed a ban on Islamic full-face veils such as the niqab and burqa in public spaces.

The move makes it likely to become the next European country to restrict the wearing of the religious garment.

 

Addressing the move, Justice Minister Soren Papa Poulsen issued a statement, which read that it is incompatible with the values in Danish society and disrespectful to the community to keep one's face hidden when meeting each other in public spaces.

He added, “With a ban on covering the face, we are drawing a line in the sand and underlining that in Denmark we show each other trust and respect by meeting face to face.”

The niqab is a full veil with a small slit for the eyes, while the burqa is a full veil that covers the head and body with a mesh screen over the eyes.

The proposal is to be assessed by non-governmental human rights organisations and possibly re-written to take their remarks into consideration.

The centre-right government is expected to present a bill to parliament in the spring.

With the support of the country's second largest party, the anti-immigration Danish People's Party, the proposed legislation is likely to be adopted and a violation of the ban would lead to a fine of 1,000 kroner ($166, 134 euros).

Repeated violations would be fined up to 10,000 kroner.

The proposed ban covers the 'burqa, niqab and balaclavas where only eyes and mouth are visible are examples of clothes that hide the face'.

But covering the face in a recognisable manner, such as wearing winter clothing, sports gear and masks for festivities, are exempted.

The full-face veil is a hot-button issue across Europe with the European Court of Human Rights last year upholding a Belgian ban on wearing it in public.

France was the first European country to ban the niqab in public places with a law that took effect in 2011.

Tags: denmark, ban, islamic, fullface, veils, france, belgium, burqa, niqab, hijab


Related Stories

Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh forced to remove burqa
Austria's 'Burqa Ban' law comes into force; 150 euros fine for violation
German lawmakers approve partial ban on burqa, security measures


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

On 1st February Trudeau was answering questions at Edmonton, Alberta when a woman who claimed to be a part of World Mission Society Church of God engaged the young prime minister. (Photo: File)
 

Scientists discover drug that can soothe a woman's broken heart

This painkiller can soothe a woman's broken heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Britain’s best-dressed’ thief steals designer products worth £2000

The court ordered Dragos to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work over the year, and to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge. (Photo: Instagram/DragosPatrunjel)
 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Kohli's 34th ton leads India's charge

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni hold key for India as South Africa have pegged back India with three quick dismissals. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

China’s famed terracotta army go on display in UK museum

Terracotta army. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pioneering artist Thierry Noir on why the divisive Berlin Wall needed to fall

The Berlin Wall has been down, for as long as it was up: 10316 days. (Photo: Facebook/Howard Griffin Gallery)

First modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes, shows DNA

The findings suggest that lighter pigmentation being a feature of populations of northern Europe is more recent than previously thought. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai boy bags award as 1,000th student at UK college

Opened less than five years ago, BCUIC provides undergraduate and postgraduate pathways to Birmingham City University for international students. (Photo: Pixabay)

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

Sarah Ferguson – mother to Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – is only going after Harry fought for her to attend. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham