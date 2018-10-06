search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Chetan Bhagat issues what looks like an apology as more and more women say #MeToo

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 6, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Interview by former actress Tanushree Dutta, recalling her uncomfortable encounter with star Nana Patekar 10 years ago, set ball rolling.
Notably, unlike Hollywood, Bollywood has remained largely silent on Tanushree, but not the world of Indian journalism and stand-up comedy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Notably, unlike Hollywood, Bollywood has remained largely silent on Tanushree, but not the world of Indian journalism and stand-up comedy. (Photo: Pixabay)

The #MeToo movement, that springboarded off Hollywood movie moghul Harvey Weinstein exactly a year ago, has finally reached India, doing what it does best – exposing sexual predators, holding them accountable to their reprehensible behaviour and driving in the point that a ‘no’ means ‘no’.

An interview by former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, recalling her uncomfortable encounter with star Nana Patekar 10 years ago, set the ball rolling here.

 

Notably, unlike Hollywood, Bollywood has remained largely silent on Tanushree, but not the world of Indian journalism and stand-up comedy.

In the last 24 hours, comedian Utsav Chakraborty has been named and shamed for sending lewd texts to women and girls and that seems to have opened up a can of worms with women, largely from the world of media, naming perpetrators.

Some of them are well-known, well versed, famous people who have made sexual advances at them at various times.

While some of the men have issued, what can be termed as a 'little-too-late' apologies on their social media or through statements, it cannot be denied that what was hidden behind the garbs of masculinity in a patriarchal society is now finally being questioned, and shamed.

Standing tall amongst all the allegations seems to be one very popular IITian and author -- Chetan Bhagat.

Taking to his social media the famed author has tried to put context to his side of the story all the while apologising about his behaviour, which he too deems "real."

Taking to Facebook, Bhagat wrote, "I am really sorry to person concerned. The screenshots, are of course real, and I am sorry if you felt they were wrong I hope you will accept my apology."

Elaborating further Bhagat adds that he was married at that time and must have been going through a 'phase' and might have 'misread the friendliness.'

He clarifires, "There never was nothing physical, no lewd pictures or words that were ever exchanged. I think I deleted the person’s number soon thereafter and we haven’t been in touch for years."

While Bhagat apologises for his behaviour, he is not the only perpetrator. Social media is abuzz with names ranging from the singer Kailash Kher, to author Kiran Nagarkar, journalists of repute and even a judge from the Bombay High Court.

Journalist Sandhya Menon shared an account of being harassed by K.R. Sreenivas, currently resident editor of the Times of India in Hyderabad, in 2008 when they both worked at the Bangalore Mirror.

She also tweeted about Gautam Adhikari, former editor-in-chief of DNA in Mumbai, who according to Menon, kissed her without consent and then asked her not to tell anyone.

What started as a thread by Menon listing her own experiences soon transformed into of perpetrators as other women started messaging Menon stories of being harassed by the same men, and then other accounts of different men were also added to the Twitter threads.

Menon went on to update the list with screenshots of these conversations.

Poorva Joshi tweeted about how famed author Kiran Nagarkar kept inching closer to her when she went to interview him and wanted to Skype call her later in the night.

Not only Joshi, Anoo Bhuyan, health reporter at The Wire, spoke about Mayank Jain, a reporter from Business Standard, whom she called a “sexual predator” and then described how she was at the receiving end of his “unwelcome sexual predations”.

Anurag verma, a former Editor at Huffpost India too was named at one of these threads.

Of those named, quite a few have come out to apologise. Utsav Chakraborty has vehemently denied sending unsolicited pictures of his genitalia to any women and has specifically denied asking for nude pictures from a minor.

Anurag Verma has gone on to tweet an apology and explain his actions, saying he’d thought of the term “send nudes” really loosely, thinking it was a “meme” more than an actual request for naked pictures.

AIB, that employed Utsav Chakraborty during the time most of this harassment has removed all videos featuring him from their YouTube channel and posted a second apology for implicitly supporting the comedian’s behaviour after being called out for knowing about these allegations and not acting on it.

Hindustan Times journalist Dhrubo Jyoti too had been accused of making people uncomfortable with his behaviour.

It remains to be seen how the various media organisations and public relation personnel handle these allegations against the men as India sees its very own #MeToo movement.

Tags: metoo, india, journalism, chetan bhagat, sexual allegation, kiran nagarkar, kailash kher, aib, viral and trending




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Band 3 review: Xiaomi's best VFM tracker gets even smarter

Xiaomi is making strides in providing high-quality technology for extremely affordable prices and the Mi Band 3 is a living testament to that.
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India; 5 things you should know

Here are a few interesting things that you should know about this expensive Mercedes-Benz SUV which feels at home on most terrains.
 

Signs of type 2 diabetes appear 20 years before diagnosis

According to Japanese researchers healthy lifestyle interventions may be required as soon as a person's blood sugars start to rise to prevent 'full blown diabetes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s what your brain learns during sleep

During sleep, the brain even reactivates memory traces that it can no longer remember later on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Kuldeep's 5-for guides India to dominant win vs Windies

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Windies' Shai Hope. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

Tipaz was whipped a total of 15 times, first by her mum and then the local Mayor. (Photo: Pixabay)

Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe; video goes viral

The video was shot at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @OfficialJoelF)

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)

Here's Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser and all its memes

However, amidst all these there is a scene in the teaser where a bloodied Kangana which is trending for all the wrong reasons. (Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham