Ankit Saxena's brutal murder sparks outrage as twitterati come out in solidarity

The gruesome murder of a boy in India’s capital has shaken the nation as he was killed just because the girl he loved was Muslim. The incident sparked outrage which was reflected on social media.

While the police arrested the girl’s family and authorities have assured strict punishment for the culprits, several personalities came out in solidarity on social networking platforms.

Cricketer Mohammed Kaif struck a chord by calling for the mindset that doesn’t allow someone to marry the person of their choice merely on the basis of religion.

What age are we living in? One can't love and marry the person of his/her choice. And this is happening in an urban city like Delhi. Real shame on the killers and justice must prevail and more importantly this mindset needs to change. #AnkitSaxena . #Peaceful ka P bhi nahi raha — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile filmmaker Farhan Akhtar expressed shock at the incident and offered his condolences to the boy’s family.

Cannot imagine the grief his parents must be going through. My deepest condolences to them. #tragedy — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 3, 2018

Many urged that the religious divide being fueled by people in both communities must be bridged and the government should enact laws to protect inter-faith and inter-caste couples who often face such violent repression from society.

The killing of #AnkitSaxena by the family of the Muslim girl he loved is horrific, depraved and chilling. Unless the pernicious religious divide being tacitly nurtured on both sides stops, more innocents will die — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) February 3, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the heinous murder of a young boy Ankit Saxena who was dating a Muslim girl by her father. The murderers must be punished. Govt must enact law to protect inter-faith and inter-caste couples. Urgent need to establish and protect Constitutional values. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) February 3, 2018

Horrific 'honour' killing in Delhi - Ankit Saxena was in love with a Muslim woman, whose father stabbed him in the neck on street. When will India let love triumph, & inter-caste, inter-faith, all kinds of love thrive without violence, hate? — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 3, 2018

Others questioned how the brutal killing can be termed as ‘honour killing’.

This is NOT an ‘honor killing’ but a Hate crime. Very sad to see a young man in his early 20s with million dreams being brutally stabbed to death by his Muslim girlfriend’s family. What was his crime? Love! #AnkitSaxena RIP https://t.co/TsepJG5zgv — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) February 3, 2018

But there was equivocal condemnation of the incident from all quarters as well as concern over the sorry state of affairs and lack of law and order in the nation’s capital.

What era do we live in? One can't love and marry the person of his/her choice. This is horrific. The girl lost her love and looks scared for her life. All this for smth they call 'honour'? My foot! #AnkitSaxena #FreedomToLove — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) February 3, 2018

A Hindu cannot marry a Muslim? A Muslim cannot marry a Hindu? Rabid forces have taken charge of our lives, as India watches in shame and shock. #AnkitSaxena — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) February 3, 2018

Who says Hindus and Muslims have differences? They are united in abominable acts like dowry and honour killing! #AnkitSaxena — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) February 3, 2018

We cannot condemn the violence against Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Mohd Afrazul without condemning the murder of #AnkitSaxena. The India we aspire for, treats Ankit & Afrazul just the same. My condolences to his family. Let love and equality prevail..! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) February 3, 2018

There were also some who appreciated Ankit's family asking people to not communalise the issue despite facing such a tragedy.