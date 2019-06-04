Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Viral and Trending 04 Jun 2019 Jiggs Kalra, the &ls ...
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Jiggs Kalra, the ‘Czar of Indian cuisine’, no more

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : KAVITA MALLYA
Published Jun 4, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Jiggs Kalra, the man who took Indian cuisine to a global stage, passed away at 72.
Jiggs Kalra worked as a food columnist, food consultant and author. He was instrumental in taking Indian cuisine to the international stage. (Photo: Instagram @zkalra)
 Jiggs Kalra worked as a food columnist, food consultant and author. He was instrumental in taking Indian cuisine to the international stage. (Photo: Instagram @zkalra)

One of India’s most celebrated chefs, Jiggs Kalra, passed away at the age of 72 in Gurugram on Tuseday after a prolonged illness.

 Kalra, awarded epithets like ‘Czar of Indian Cuisine’ and ‘Taste Maker to the Nation’ was admitted a hospital just before his 72nd birthday. His son, Zorawar Kalra, shared an update on May 21 on Instagram, “Today is my father Jiggs Kalra’s 72nd birthday. This is the first time unfortunately it has been celebrated in hospital, as he isn’t well. Last year we celebrated it together as a family. Nothing matters more than time spent with your parents as each and every single birthday matters. He is a toughie. Has been battling his stroke for 19 years and will be back soon. Roaring.”

 

Jiggs was born as Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra on May 21, 1948. His career, spanning nearly five decades, was prolific. He worked as a food columnist, food consultant and author. He was instrumental in taking Indian cuisine to the international stage. He established some the country’s most revolutionary restaurants like Masala Library, Farzi Café, Made in Punjab and Pa Pa Ya, reported Hindustan Times.

Jiggs had represented India at an international level in several food summits. Among his accomplishments is serving food to Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and former US President Bill Clinton. He has also authored over 11 books on food, including ‘Parshad’, the most famous of the lot.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a condolence message on twitter post Kalra’s demise. “Thank you for introducing me to Indian food and its treasure of recipes. All your books adorn my bookshelf and the masala and oil on each page is testimony to how your recipes have shaped my passion for cooking,” he tweeted.

...
Tags: jiggs kalra, czar of indian cuisine, author


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

There is a striking relationship between human and colours. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Did you know that colours play an important role in your personality?

dieting can create an increased risk for developing eating disorders, so we need to better understand how ostensibly healthy diets may devolve into disordered eating. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Clean Eating: Don’t fall into its trap

When planning to go all out with your ethnic attire and festive finest, a neatly dressed updo such as this chignon is perfect. (Photo: BBlunt)

Ramadan Special: Festive hairstyles to make you look gorgeous this Eid

The Duchess wore a blue, red and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order on her shoulder over her stunning white Alexander McQueen gown, marking the first time ever she has worn the new honour. (Photo: AP)

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the State Banquet in royal jewels



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
 

Did you know? This IPL franchise rejected Virat Kohli in 2008

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of current era, the 30-year-old has been associated with RCB since inception of Indian Premier League. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Mango farm beckons

Each day of the weekend has a special workshop lined up with Mrs. Mallika Badrinath to show you exciting ways to incorporate the king of fruits into your cooking while Rakesh Raghunathan (Puliyogare Travels) gives you a bite of history as he brings to the table, tasty mango dishes together with cultures and communities that are tied to it.

What to teach kids

Decety’s findings indicate that religiosity affects children’s punitive tendencies, and children from religious households frequently appear to be more judgmental of others’ actions.

All about making fudges

Rohini Treats which is located in Kadavanthara and known for its customised fine, quality, hand-crafted chocolates, cakes, cookies and cupcakes is associating with Kavitha Rajeevkumar for a fudge making workshop.

Factory of dreams

Students practicing different learning activities at the institute.

India’s Got Talent Too

Naigaon-based dancer Om Prakash Chauhan and his 28-member crew have made it to America’s Got Talent – an international dance reality show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham