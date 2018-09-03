search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Archaeologists unearth site of Jesus’ ‘water into wine' miracle

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 3, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Archaeologists now believe the Cana of biblical times to actually be a dusty hillside five miles further north of Kafr Kanna.
Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.
 Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.

In a revelation of Biblical proportions, academics claim to have solved the millennia-old mystery, bolstering the case for the New Testament’s historical accuracy.

According to a news published in Daily Star, the Gospel of John, Jesus Christ had turned water into wine during the Wedding at Cana.

 

The account goes that Jesus, his mother Mary and his disciples were invited to a wedding, and when the wine ran out, Jesus delivered a sign of his glory by turning water into wine.

While pilgrims have, for hundreds of years, believed the miracle site to be Kafr Kanna, a town in northern Israel near the Sea of Galilee, archaeologists now believe the Cana of biblical times to actually be a dusty hillside five miles further north.

According to academics, a number of compelling clues suggest the site is actually Khirbet Qana, a Jewish village which existed between the years of 323 BC and AD 324.

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.

There was also an altar and a shelf with the remains of a stone vessel, plus room for five more.

Six stone jars like this held the wine in the biblical account of the miracle.

According to Dr Tom McCollough, who is directing excavations at the site, there were three other sites with a credible claim to being the Cana of scripture.

“But none has the ensemble of evidence that makes such a persuasive case for Khirbet Qana,” he said according to Daily Star.

He went on to add, “We have uncovered a large Christian veneration cave complex that was used by Christian pilgrims who came to venerate the water-to-wine miracle.”

Dr McCollough went on to add that the complex was used at the beginning of the late fifth or early 6th Century and continued to be used by pilgrims into the 12th Century Crusader period.

“The pilgrim texts we have from this period that describe what pilgrims did and saw when they came to Cana of Galilee match very closely what we have exposed as the veneration complex,” he said.

As part of his evidence, Dr McCollough points to the work of first-century Jewish historian Flavius Josephus.

He said that Josphus’ references to Cana align geographically with the location of Khirbet Qana and align logically with his movements.

As for the better-known site at Kafr Kanna, Dr McCollough is sceptical.

Tags: jesus, water to wine, miracle cana, bible, kafr kanna, christianity, christian worship, kyrie iesou, lord jesus, jesus christ, viral and trending, viral news, bizarre news


Related Stories

Video: Restorers find 250-year-old 'time capsule' in Jesus Christ statue's butt
‘Jesus Christ won’t end poverty or cure illnesses, but Xi Jinping will’
Siberian traffic cop claims to be Jesus Christ, forms cult with 5000 followers


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India head coach Ravi Shastri bowled over by Bollywood beauty Nimrat Kaur?

The duo has even been spotted together on multiple occasions in the past after they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015. (Photo: PTI)
 

74-year-old dies painful death due to needle left in his chest during surgery

They were unable to remove it from Johnson’s body even after operating for an additional three hours (Photo: AFP)
 

IndiGo's 10 lakh seats up for grabs at fares starting Rs 999

This four-day festive sale across IndiGo network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018.
 

Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya, hits out at India’s over-reliance on Virat Kohli

The former India captain was also critical of Hardik Pandya, who failed to prove his potential on the big stage. (Photo: AP)
 

Archaeologists unearth site of Jesus’ ‘water into wine' miracle

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.
 

Three new Harry Potter books set to release before Christmas

They're based on the film series, offering movie-making tips, behind-the-scenes facts and pop-up landscapes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Overconfident CEOs more likely to get fired

Findings suggested that overconfident CEOs are more likely to make overly positive statements about their companies that are not yet supported by facts. (Photo: Pixabay)

Woman fired for not wearing a bra files human rights complaint against employer

The manager at the golf club told Christina that the rule was meant to protect her from members (Photo: Pixabay)

BDSM fan suffers severe kidney injury after being spanked 1000 times on buttocks

The man was left with bruises on his buttocks and thighs but recovered within days (Photo: Pixabay)

Princess Diana's friend shares candid picture of the royal on Twitter

Princess Diana. (Photo: AFP)

Meghan Markle accidentally reveals cute nickname for her husband Prince Harry

Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham