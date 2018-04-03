search on deccanchronicle.com
Google Doodle remembers freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Published Apr 3, 2018, 8:12 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Known for persuading Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to march with him in Independence Movement, it is Chattopadhyay’s 115th birthday.
Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay
 Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay

Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay, a social reformer who participated in India's freedom struggle. Her relevance in terms of women’s rights issues are as relevant now as when they were put forward by her.

According to Google, Chattopadhyay’s contributions to India were numerous. Though widely known for persuading Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to march with him in the Indian Independence Movement in the early 20th century, she is also credited for reinvigorating the culture of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre, and for using cooperative grassroots movements to pave the way for a higher socioeconomic standard for Indian women around the country.

 

Google further writes, “Chattopadhyay had a career of ‘firsts’ - from being the first woman to run for Legislative office to setting up some of the first national institutions to archive, protect, and promote Indian dance, drama, art, puppetry, music, and handicrafts. She was also one of the few women of her time to propose that women’s rights, religious freedoms, environmental justice, political independence, and civil rights are all interrelated movements.”

The Doodle has been created by Finland-based Indian artist Parvati Pillai and depicts Chattopadhyay surrounded by many of the cultural objects and practices she fought to elevate and protect, including the bhangra, the sitar, the sarangi, Karthak dance, Chhau dance, embroidery, basket weaving, and Kathaputli.

Here are some early drafts of the doodle below:

Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)

Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)

Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)

Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)Kamladevi Chattopadhyay draft doodle (Photo: Google)

