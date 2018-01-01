Psychic claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last

When asked how will Harry and Markle settle into their married life, she claimed that it would be a struggle. (Photo: AP)

It looks like the British royal family is heading for some scandal this year, if the words of this Aussie psychic are to be believed.

The perfect fairytale romance is headed towards a rocky finish according to an Australian psychic who has predicted how 2018 will unfold for the royal family.

According to a story published in The Sun, the psychic Kerrie Erwin appeared on Sunrise on Sunday to reveal whether Prince Harry, 33, and his fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, would last and also claimed to know the gender of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's third child.

And while it looks happy tidings for one couple, Kerrie claims that the other is heading for a split months ahead of their royal wedding.

When asked how will Harry and Markle settle into their married life, she claimed that it would be a struggle.

The psychic went on to add, “I do get [feelings of] a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don't think it's going to last.”

Kerrie further added that she would probably give it five years. “I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they're two very strong individuals,” she said, adding, “Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn't look good.”

However, on the other hand, Karrie did say that Prince William and Kate will in all probability have another girl.

“I feel like they're a very good couple. They're soulmates,” she added.

Among other predictions, Kerrie said that Germany would win the World Cup, suggesting it would be a 'close' call but the voice inside her head was insisting it would be the Western European country.

In terms of celebrity splits, she said Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are heading back up the aisle, suggesting their solo careers would be the root cause of some eventual heartache. She also said there were warning signs for Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.