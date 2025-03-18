Vipra Mehta, Ayushree Malik Share Their Pageant Journeys

LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo Vipra Mehta and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 Ayushree Malik exclusively share their pageant moments and journey with Deccan Chronicle.

LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024 Vipra Mehta

Hailing from Rajasthan, 22-year-old Vipra Mehta has been dazzling audiences since the age of five. Encouraged by her parents, she embraced the entertainment world early, carving out a space for herself in regional and national cinema. Her repertoire includes seven Rajasthani films, two television serials, and a Hindi movie. Despite her early success, Vipra felt a calling to explore beyond her comfort zone. With a fearless heart, she stepped into uncharted territories, determined to refine her artistry and pursue her dreams with an unrelenting passion for pageantry.

LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 Ayushree Malik

Ayushree Malik, a 20-year-old Psychology student at Delhi University, has demonstrated academic brilliance, securing an outstanding 96% in her 12th board exams.

Her achievements extend far beyond academics. She is an interzonal-level basketball player and a zonal-level debate winner, demonstrating her versatility in sports and public speaking. Her love for modelling has led her to collaborate with top designers and brands, including Rajdeep Ranawat, Samant Chauhan, Archana Kochhar, Rosy Ahluwalia, Siddhant Agarwal Label, Meena Bazaar, and many more. She has also graced prestigious runways such as Times Fashion Week.

Q. What is Cosmo to you?

Vipra Mehta: It’s a platform where I can showcase myself as a woman and empower as well as inspire a lot of women. It means a lot to me.

Q. What way are you going to inspire women? Especially, the modern generation?

Vipra Mehta: It's a very tricky question. I believe that in the starting of my career, I was a person who self-doubted myself. I really don't want the youngsters to do that because it invests so much time, energy, and mental pressure. So, I want them to believe in themselves and treat themselves as a queen because women have mostly not been treated like that and I want them to be treated like that only.

Q. What about you? What way are you going to inspire women? Especially, the current generation?

Ayushree Malik: My title is called Liva Miss Diva Supranational. And when I say supranational, as I break down this word, supranational means nations from across the world come together to pick that one delegate that could represent the entire world. So, Supranationalism is actually the unity of the entire world. Sky-rising accomplishments.

Q. Being crowned Liva Miss Diva, Supranational is like sky-rising accomplishments at such a tender age. What would you like to say?

Ayushree Malik: I’m 19 and I'm glad that I have this supranational stage coming up. That's great.

Q: You also believe in feminism?

Ayushree Malik: I totally believe in feminism. I think it's not something to believe upon. It's the need of society because it's about equality. Deep down, it just goes with equality and I think that's how human society has been shaped since the historical period ever since it exists. And we all have been fighting for that and I believe that now the upcoming generations, they shouldn't fight for it. They should just get it. So, it's our generation who have already established it in our society, so that they have something greater to work upon.

Q. Would you highlight any two or three potentials in you that you deserved this crown?

Ayushree Malik: I believe that every girl that came on that stage was equally beautiful. They all have their message, but it's all about who is hungrier. I feel that I really wanted this crown for myself, and I really wanted to do something for my country. I really had that hunger that I could go to any extent. I'm okay to work hard. I'm okay to control my diet, stand in heels, and do whatever it takes. So, it's just that hunger that gives me the confidence and that gives me that manifestation power which actually made me stand out. Thus, probably I got this crown.

Vipta Mehta: No, we are each other's powers. We watched the reaction of our sisterhood. They were really clapping, and it was something that came from the heart, and we will cherish it forever and ever. The finals were really amazing. (3:26) That's great.

Q. But what did you have to do for all this?

Ayushree Malik: We started auditioning for this. And one thing I want to say is that it's not rocket science. We are not building rockets. We just have to work upon ourselves. And I feel that we all have the power to work on ourselves in terms of our diet. It's just about having that control, and everything would be done if you have passion for it. If you're willing to do it, you can go to any extent. And if you don't want it, you will not work for it. It's as simple as that. So, it's just coming from your heart, you will pour your blood, sweat, and tears into it.

Q. How much blood and sweat has gone into making this crown?

Ayushree Malik: My God! I mean, our feet literally bleed standing on those heels for hours on stage. So definitely lots of blood. And those heels are very pointed. To give us that great stature when we stand tall.

Q. And what was that question that gave you a thudding sound in your heart?

Ayushree Malik: I feel that if we are asked about ourselves, we guys are confident enough to opine on our thoughts.

Q. What exactly would you do for girls to uplift them?

Ayushree Malik: I believe everybody has a personal story. She has one, and I have one, and whatever you relate to, whatever you feel authentic with, present that to the world. Because people will love you for who you are. I am studying psychology, and I really want to say something about mental health. Because I think it's so important in today's world with social media kicking in. You can get depressed so easily. So, I really want to tell people that you must watch out for your mental health.

Q. How do you maintain your mental balance as there is so much negativity spread on social media?

Ayushree Malik: At least for us, I feel social media platforms are very positive. I haven’t faced any negative comments until this day.

Q. So have you been put down sometimes? And what was that one thing that made you feel disheartened? And then how did you recoup coming out with flying colours and having the crown on your head?

Ayushree Malik: I feel social media is a positive platform. So if I’m here, I would always look on the brighter side. Because social media is also something that empowers you. And I always see the brighter side. And if there’s anything that is told to me on social media, I always take it in a constructive way. That only helps me grow. Because if you seek negative things, you can find it everywhere in your life. So always go and seek the brighter side.

Q. Any one statement that you must have felt a little saddened after reading it on social media ?

Ayushree Malik: I don’t think so. I’ve got any personal comments yet. Because I believe people today do really respect boundaries. Unless you have certain extreme cases. I have been fortunate enough. I don’t think I’ve been told anything too personal. I’m really lucky in that case.

Q. What about you?

Vipra Mehta: Trolling and anything negative never happened to me. Because I was very particular about what I post because social media has the greatest platform. To embrace the lives of others also. I want to be the inspiration, not to be desperate. It never happened to me either.

Q. Both of you are single?

Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta: Yes, we didn’t have time to fall in love. We feel that we have much greater responsibility to take forward.

Ayushree Malik: Do you realise that we are the 19, 20, 21-year-olds, sitting in front of you talking about representing India? On that note. Calling someone - Hi baby, how are you? We don’t have time for that. We are really dedicated to our careers as of now. Our priorities are pretty set.

Q. How do you look forward to the future from here?

Ayushree Malik: I believe that our future is determined by what you do today. Take action today to have a brighter future. I am also someone who feels grateful. Everything that happens in life I take with gratitude in your heart. Working towards your cause. Whatever your dream is. Whatever happens, life gives you, it’s for your good.

Q. Where are you going to participate after winning this crown?

I will be representing India for Miss SupraNational Pageant.