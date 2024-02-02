Vijayanagara Gears Up For Hampi Utsav 2024

Hosapete: Vijayanagara district is gearing up for the much-anticipated Hampi Utsav-2024. The streets of Hosapete City have been transformed into a mesmerizing canvas, adorned with decorative electric lights and intricate arches, setting the stage for a grand celebration.

The official inauguration of the event by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled for February 2 at Gayatri Peetha Vedike in Hampi.

LED walls stationed in key city circles are showcasing the exciting highlights and events of the Hampi festival. The public is warmly urged to join in the festivities, as vibrant flex and buntings extend a festive welcome throughout the city.

Amidst the much-anticipated countdown to the Hampi Festival, the Vasatha Vaibhava cultural procession was flagged off by Vijayanagara MLA HR Gaviappa near Vadakaraya Temple on Thursday.

Over 100 troupes from various parts of the state, showcasing diverse performances such as Kamsale, Pooja Kunitha, Karadi Majalu, Lambani Nrutya, Chilipili Gombe, Somana Kunitha, Mahila Veeragase, Navilu Kunitha, Kamsale, Sindhola Kunitha, and Goravara Kunitha, participated in the procession.

Image of Sri Bhuvaneswari Devi was taken in a decorated vehicle in a grand procession to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar District Stadium.

DC MS Divakara, ZP CEO Sadashiva Prabhu, and other officials were present.

In the backdrop of Hampi Festival-2024, the administration has taken a proactive stance by imposing a ban on liquor sales within the Hampi and Kamalapura police station limits from 6 am on Feb 2 to 6 am on Feb 5. Additional measures, including changes in vehicle movement, have been implemented to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.