Velvet Takes Center Stage in Bollywood’s Winter Fashion Wave
With its plush texture and rich sheen, velvet has emerged as the fabric of the season, and Bollywood is leading the charge. From Tabu's regal silhouettes to Yami Gautam's understated elegance, celebrities are embracing velvet in deep jewel tones, intricate embroidery, and graceful shapes. The latest trend, as detailed by Hindustan Times, reveals how this winter staple is becoming a mainstay ethnically.
Regal Velvet Reigns Supreme
Velvet's comeback amongst Bollywood's elite couldn't have been timelier. From its luxurious drape to the way it elevates even the most basic cuts, this fabric has become a favourite for winter weddings and festive soirees. Jewel-toned shades such as emerald green, peacock blue, plum, and rich brown dominate celebrity wardrobes, hinting at a return to textures that feel both opulent and timeless.
Celebrity Spotlights: Velvet Done Right
Tabu is the embodiment of velvet royalty as she sports a brown velvet anarkali by Heena Kochhar, featuring intricate embroidery that adds weightless grandeur. She pairs the outfit with oversized gold earrings and a textured potli bag and styles her hair sleekly to let the outfit shine.
On the other hand, Yami Gautam brings a refreshing minimalism to the trend. This stunning, deep emerald green velvet saree set by Devnaagri is set off with soft waves, glowing makeup, and subtle gold jewellery. Her styling drives home the richness of the fabric without overemphasising it.
Sreeleela and Saba Azad also join in the velvet glamour: the former in a peacock-blue velvet-draped sharara set by Sureena Chowdhri and the latter in matching velvet kurta-trouser combos by Heena Kochhar. Bold earrings, metallic heels, and trousers in contrasting tones add a modern touch to their looks with a hint of tradition.
Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala pulls off comfort and couture combined in a velvet, embellished kaftan by Noori, with smoky eyes and sleek hair, letting the garment do all the talking.
Recreating the Velvet Look. If you're inspired to bring this trend into your own wardrobe, start with these tips:
1. Opt for deep, jewel-toned velvet - emerald, teal and plum are currently leading the celebrity trend.
2. Play with silhouettes: go for kaftans, anarkalis, draped co-ords, or sarees, depending on the occasion.
3. Keep accessories minimal - let the richness shine by accessorising with a statement earring or delicate gold jewellery.
4. Mind your finishing-Textured potli bags, metallic heels, and soft waves or neat braids add to the royal feel sans overwhelming it.
Why Velvet Is Having a Moment?
Velvet's resurgence isn't just about luxury-it's about emotional resonance, too. The fabric evokes old-world elegance and pairs beautifully with winter's moodier tones.
For celebrities, velvet is also practical: it photographs beautifully under indoor lighting, drapes well, and carries embroidered or embellished detail with ease. With fashion again embracing textures that feel rich and tactile, velvet ethnicwear is more than just a passing trend-a true statement. If stars like Tabu and Yami Gautam are anything to go by, this plush fabric is set to stay in the spotlight.
