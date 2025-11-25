Velvet Takes Center Stage in Bollywood’s Winter Fashion Wave

Tabu is the embodiment of velvet royalty as she sports a brown velvet anarkali by Heena Kochhar, featuring intricate embroidery that adds weightless grandeur. She pairs the outfit with oversized gold earrings and a textured potli bag and styles her hair sleekly to let the outfit shine.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam brings a refreshing minimalism to the trend. This stunning, deep emerald green velvet saree set by Devnaagri is set off with soft waves, glowing makeup, and subtle gold jewellery. Her styling drives home the richness of the fabric without overemphasising it.

Sreeleela and Saba Azad also join in the velvet glamour: the former in a peacock-blue velvet-draped sharara set by Sureena Chowdhri and the latter in matching velvet kurta-trouser combos by Heena Kochhar. Bold earrings, metallic heels, and trousers in contrasting tones add a modern touch to their looks with a hint of tradition.