Are Vaccinations Essential for Adults Too?

Hyderabad: When we hear the word “vaccination,” most people immediately think of children. However, in reality, vaccines are important for everyone — from newborns to the elderly aged 95. Particularly after the age of 50, consulting a doctor and taking the recommended vaccines can help prevent serious diseases and safeguard one’s health. On the occasion of World Immunization Day, Dr. Raviteja Buddha, Interventional Pulmonologist at Aster Prime Hospital, shared valuable insights on this topic.

Immunization means developing immunity in the body through vaccines. From infancy itself, several vaccines are designed to protect health. Even for adults, certain vaccines are strongly recommended — especially pneumonia, influenza, and shingles vaccines. For women, the HPV vaccine is also highly beneficial in reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

After crossing 50 years of age, the body’s immune response begins to weaken, increasing susceptibility to viral and bacterial infections. People suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney or liver diseases, and those who have undergone organ transplants are at a higher risk of contracting severe infections. For such individuals, vaccinations might even be required from the age of 40.

The influenza vaccine provides protection against seasonal flu viruses. It should ideally be taken annually during September–October, as the virus strain changes every year. Even healthy individuals are advised to consult their doctor and take the flu shot during this period. Those with chronic conditions may also require additional vaccines based on medical advice.