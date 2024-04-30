UrbanWrk Unveils New Flexi Workspace at Raheja Mindspace

Hyderabad: Flexi workspace player UrbanWrk inaugurated its new centre at Raheja Mindspace in Hitec City. The workspace is about 50,000 sqft and accommodates 900 seats. This aims to serve enterprises with employee strength between 50 and 500.



“The UrbanWrk workspace will become an ideal location for professionals and businesses. We have ensured that the facility is equipped with amenities needed to run a modern enterprise. As one of the prominent tech hubs, Hyderabad's growth is likely to be on the rise, in turn accelerating the demand for flexi space, especially from multinational companies,” said Anuj Munot, co-founder and chief executive officer of UrbanWrk.



Its design is minimalistic with focus on functionality, he said.



As of 2023, Hyderabad’s flexi space market accounted for 6 per cent of the total flexible office domain penetration in India. The Indian flex space market is expected to reach 80 million sqft by 2026. UrbanWrk offers workspaces in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

