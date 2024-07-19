Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2024 report: Indians Excited about gig, festival travel

Music has always been a universal language that transcends boundaries. With international stars touring the world, there's a palpable excitement among travellers to catch their favourite artists performing live. Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2024 Report found that 37% of Indian travellers are open to flying short haul to see their favourite artist live, with a large majority (79%) saying that they will consider going to a concert overseas if it’s more cost effective to do so.







This growing trend of gig-tripping clearly showcases how deeply music resonates with travellers. So, whether you're gearing up for Tomorrowland in Belgium or are excited to attend Burning Man in Nevada, follow through to know how to enjoy these epic concerts without breaking the bank! We’ve got you covered with travel tips and hacks to maximise your festival adventure.

Score Cheap Flights Deals with Price Alerts:

Rest assured, if you haven't booked your flight tickets yet, there's no need to worry. With Skyscanner, you can secure flight deals even at the last minute without burning a hole in your pocket. Set up price alerts on Skyscanner, and whenever the price of your flight goes up, or down, you will receive a notification, so you know when to swoop in to secure your deal quickly.

Skyscanner’s Travel and Destinations Expert, Mohit Joshi, says, “Price alerts are the perfect travel hack if you're trying to score a good deal. Say goodbye to the complexities of planning the perfect itinerary and hello to effortlessly securing the best deal. Price alerts will help you find the ideal date and time to book your flight and get the best price.”

Tomorrowland - Belgium (July 19-21 and July 26-28)

Delhi (DEL) to Brussels (BRU) starts at Rs. 72,109

Bangalore (BLR) to Brussels (BRU) starts at Rs. 68,8522

Mumbai (MUM) to Brussels (BRU) starts at Rs. 53,415

Sunburn Arena Ft. Alan Walker - Bengaluru (October 4)



Delhi (DEL) to Bangalore (BLR) starts at Rs. 14,307

Mumbai (BOM) to Bangalore (BLR) starts at Rs. 10,007

Chennai (MAA) to Bangalore (BLR) starts at Rs. 5,746

Magnetic Fields Festival - Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan (Dec 6-8)



Delhi (DEL) to Jaipur (JAI) starts at Rs. 4,290

Mumbai (BOM) to Jaipur (JAI) starts at Rs. 11,813

Bangalore (BLR) to Jaipur (JAI) starts at Rs. 14,267

Burning Man - Nevada (August 25 - September 2)



Delhi (DEL) to Reno (RNO) starts at Rs. 1,28,191

Mumbai (BOM) to Reno (RNO) starts at Rs. 1,24,908

Bangalore (BLR) to Reno (RNO) starts at Rs. 1,32,149

Moreover, you could also consider mixing and matching the airlines and airports you choose to fly with to and from, to seriously cut costs. Remember, flights don't always need to be booked as round-trip - embrace flexibility and strategic planning, to keep your budget grounded.

Explore Best Accommodation Deals with Map feature:

You can explore Skyscanner's hotel listings to discover budget-friendly accommodation for your trip. Use filters to sort by price, amenities, meal plans, and distance from the venue to find the perfect place to stay within your budget.

Mohit shares, “Hotels in key host cities, especially close to festival grounds, usually attract many visitors and may come with higher costs. To save money, consider exploring nearby alternatives using the interactive map on Skyscanner. Sometimes, you might even snag an upgrade to a better hotel just a street away for the same price.”

Discover Unique Stays for your Music Festival Adventure

Why settle for the usual boring hotel room when you can find something way cooler and budget-friendly? Think apartments with a view or cozy self-catering accommodations that let you experience your festival trip in style. In fact, data from Skyscanner’s latest research highlights that 28% of Indian travellers have shared that they would be willing to stay in self-catering accommodation, rather than a hotel, if it would help them save money. Skyscanner’s handy accommodation filters also allow you to compare self-catering and hotel options side by side to ensure you snag the best deal.





Pack Light, Pack Right!

Packing light can save you money on baggage fees and will make it easier to explore the festival grounds. Essentials like sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, snacks, and comfortable shoes are a must. Beyond that, be sure to save some space for essentials like tissues or wipes, and band-aids or even consider carrying a mini first-aid kit. It’s important to check the festival’s website for specific instructions on what is allowed to be brought into the venue.

Mohit suggests, “Carry a portable phone charger. You’ll likely be using your phone a lot at the festival, this ensures that you’ll be able to record your experiences and stay connected throughout the day. For short trips, travelling light with hand luggage is more than sufficient. No need to wait in line or linger at baggage claim post-landing, seamlessly transition to adventure/vacation mode hassle-free.”

Embrace the Cultural Essence by Planning Smart and Maximising your Musical Adventure

It's not just about attending a concert, it's about immersing oneself in the music and the culture of the place, creating unforgettable memories along the way. Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2024 Report also revealed that travellers are actively seeking diverse cultural experiences, with 43% of Indian travellers considering the overall 'vibe' of a destination as important when deciding where to travel in 2024.

To truly embrace this cultural connection, take some time to plan your schedule smartly. Be sure to factor in time to soak up the essence of each place you visit, diving deep into its culture. You may consider extending your trip and exploring the local places to make the most of your gig-trip adventure. Above all, remember to have fun, capture moments with photos, meet new people, and soak up the vibrant atmosphere at each venue. Enjoy every moment of your trip, cherishing the experience of attending your first music festival.

“Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2024 report highlights the increasing excitement among Indians for gig and festival travel this year. As culture becomes a driving factor in travel decisions, consider optimising your trip to fully experience the destination. Think about catching a late-night or red-eye flight out. Depending on how long the flight lasts, you could bag an extra night, morning, or even a whole day to check out your destination of choice. Plus, flying when it's less busy may also allow you to score cheaper tickets”, adds Mohit.

With this handy gig-tripping guide, you are guaranteed to have an unforgettable experience at these most-awaited concerts. Here's to a seamless booking process and memorable trip. Regardless of what your budget may be, Skyscanner is here with a tip and hack or two, that may lead to the adventure that you've always been dreaming of!




