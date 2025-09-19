Unity Amid Adversity World Leaders, Artists, Faiths Unite at One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025

While the world divides, a spectacular wave of culture, artistry, and compassion is weaving it back together at the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025 in Karnataka. Hosted at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, this one-of-a-kind festival is uniting the arts, traditions, wisdom, and spirit of service from every corner of the globe under one roof, celebrating humanity as one family. Taking place from 16 August to 23 November, this unprecedented gathering is a beacon of unity amid diversity.



Hosted by the One World One Family Mission, which has a presence in over 100 countries, the Festival has become a crossroads where spiritual leaders, humanitarians, dignitaries, artists and audiences from across the globe come together as One World, One Family



Renowned spiritual leaders from Lebanon, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and North Macedonia shared timeless wisdom at the Festival that stirred hearts and minds. Among their powerful reflections were: “The greatest testimony of faith is to love without condition and serve without expectation,” and “Every act of kindness, however small, reminds us that we are not strangers but members of one human family.” At the heart of their message was a call to see our differences not as barriers, but as precious gifts that, when embraced as a way of life, can unite the world in the spirit of oneness.



The Festival has drawn eminent dignitaries including Sheikh Humaid Bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates; Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdel Ghani, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to India; Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to India; and Alexis Bukuru, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to South Africa. They hailed the Festival as a powerful platform for global dialogue, harmony, and shared responsibility in addressing the world’s greatest challenges.



The Festival stage came alive with performances celebrating the richness of world cultures. Highlights included Lebanon’s “Love is My Identity” concert, South Africa’s 13 Voices, the Royal Drummers of Burundi, Soca rhythms from Trinidad and Tobago, Zimbabwe’s traditional dances, Mbakumba, Shangara, and Dinhe, melodies from Germany and Greece, Japan’s Spirit of Prayer, Jordan’s lively Dabke, and a classic ballet from Russia. This diversity of music, dance, and art showed that when love crosses all borders, humanity truly thrives.



Beyond culture, the Festivalexemplifies the Mission’s spirit of selfless service. The One World One Family Mission has been providing life-saving nutrition, healthcare, and education—entirely free of chargeto communities across the world, turning compassion into action.



This grace-in-action takes many forms, including surgeries and life-saving surgeries and medicine, therapy and counselling, mobility aids, neonatal care equipment, and sustained elder care; cooked meal distributions, ration kits, and monthly food baskets; university scholarships and fee support, school supplies and uniforms, values-based education, daycare support, and community blood donation drives.



The Festival honoured outstanding humanitarians for their contributions in Education, Healthcare, Women and Child Welfare, Music and Fine Arts, and Corporate Governance, with the most prestigious One World One Family Humanitarian Award 2025 presented to His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of South Africa, in recognition of his lifelong commitment to justice, dialogue, and social cohesion.



The Festival also honoured global leaders for their vision, innovation, and dedication to addressing complex challenges and creating a better world for all.



At the heart of the celebration was Sri Madhusudan Sai’s discourses on the Ashtavakra Gita, which inspired the audience on the path of self-realisation and the journey from diversity to divinity. In one of the inspiring sessions, he cited: “Don’t absorb negativity; don’t match it. Protect your energy, lead with love, and guard your peace – that’s your real power.” He also encouraged everyone to choose discipline over impulse and cultivate discernment, allowing higher intelligence to take the lead and guide their actions.



As part of the One World One Family World Cultural Festival, the One World One Family Mission is also celebrating the key Indian Festivals that reflect the timeless wisdom of Sanathana Dharma. These festivals guide humanity toward a life rooted in Dharma (righteous duty), Karma (the law of cause and effect), and the concept of VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the world is one family).



The Navaratri and Ati Rudra Maha Yagna celebrations, taking place from 22 September to 2 October at Sathya Sai Grama, will showcase Sanathana Dharma in its deepest spiritual expression.



The One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025 is an once-in-a-lifetime celebration of what’s possible when humanity and spirituality come together with pure intent and selfless love. Visitors are invited to be part of this global gathering of love, peace, spirituality and shared humanity.

