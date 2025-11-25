Two-Year-Old Recovers After Complex Hydrocephalus Surgery at Medicover

Secunderabad: A two-year-old child has made a remarkable recovery at Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad, after undergoing advanced neuro-endoscopic surgery for one of the most difficult neurological conditions to treat — complex (multiloculated) hydrocephalus.

Hydrocephalus, often described as “water on the brain,” affects thousands of children across India each year. National estimates indicate around 4–5 cases per 10,000 births, and cases from Telangana mirror this trend. However, complex hydrocephalus forms a far smaller subset and is widely regarded as the most challenging variant, where many parents — and even surgeons — often lose hope due to its complexity and historically poor prognosis.

In this case, the child presented with the rare Bobble-Head Doll Syndrome, marked by continuous ‘no-no’ nodding movements. This unusual symptom was initially interpreted as habitual behaviour and overlooked by several clinicians. Further evaluation at Medicover revealed multiloculated hydrocephalus in which the brain’s fluid chambers were split into multiple isolated pockets, causing pressure build-up and developmental delay.

Using neuro-endoscopy with neuro-navigation, the Neurosurgery team meticulously accessed the deep compartments, broke down the loculations, unified them into a single functional cavity, and restored proper cerebrospinal fluid circulation. A programmable VP shunt was placed for long-term management.