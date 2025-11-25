Two-Year-Old Recovers After Complex Hydrocephalus Surgery at Medicover
Medicover Hospitals Secunderabad Saves 2-Year-Old with Rare ‘Bobble-Head Doll Syndrome’ Linked to Complex Hydrocephalus
Secunderabad: A two-year-old child has made a remarkable recovery at Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad, after undergoing advanced neuro-endoscopic surgery for one of the most difficult neurological conditions to treat — complex (multiloculated) hydrocephalus.
Hydrocephalus, often described as “water on the brain,” affects thousands of children across India each year. National estimates indicate around 4–5 cases per 10,000 births, and cases from Telangana mirror this trend. However, complex hydrocephalus forms a far smaller subset and is widely regarded as the most challenging variant, where many parents — and even surgeons — often lose hope due to its complexity and historically poor prognosis.
In this case, the child presented with the rare Bobble-Head Doll Syndrome, marked by continuous ‘no-no’ nodding movements. This unusual symptom was initially interpreted as habitual behaviour and overlooked by several clinicians. Further evaluation at Medicover revealed multiloculated hydrocephalus in which the brain’s fluid chambers were split into multiple isolated pockets, causing pressure build-up and developmental delay.
Using neuro-endoscopy with neuro-navigation, the Neurosurgery team meticulously accessed the deep compartments, broke down the loculations, unified them into a single functional cavity, and restored proper cerebrospinal fluid circulation. A programmable VP shunt was placed for long-term management.
“Complex hydrocephalus demands meticulous planning, deep understanding of the underlying pathology, and the right use of modern technology,” said Dr. Ramesh Shighakolli, Sr. Consultant Neurosurgeon, Medicover Hospitals. “This case shows that when handled with precision, even the most challenging conditions can have excellent outcomes.”
“High-risk paediatric neurosurgeries require perfectly coordinated teamwork between neurosurgery, anaesthesia and critical care,” added Dr. Bhavani Shankar Srinivas, Chief Anaesthetist & HOD, Medicover Hospitals Secunderabad. “Our team ensured a stable surgical environment, enabling a safe procedure and smooth recovery.”
Post-surgery, the child has shown significant improvement — better alertness, parent recognition, and steady progress in developmental milestones.
This case reinforces Medicover Hospitals Secunderabad as a leading centre for advanced paediatric neurosurgery, demonstrating how expertise, planning, and new-age technology can transform outcomes in conditions once considered nearly untreatable.
