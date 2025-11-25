Two-Second Rickshaw Selfie Turns Unknown Creator Into Viral ‘Bandana Girl’

In a surprising turn of social-media virality, a two-second rickshaw selfie by a little-known creator has exploded on X, catapulting its maker—now dubbed “Bandana Girl”—into sudden fame and frenzy.

On November 2, 2025, a user with the handle @w0rdgenerator, also known as Bud Wiser, uploaded a short video captioned, “Makeup ate today.” The inside of an auto-rickshaw is where the recording takes place. A patterned bandana and hoop earrings in silver are worn by this young lady in her white top. The video has gained over 85.9 million views in twenty days.

Behind the viral moment is Priyanga, who had no idea she was about to become the internet's latest global obsession. Identified by several outlets, including The Juggernaut, she told the media she never expected her clip to go viral — “I was expecting 1,000 likes max. It's out of control now.”

The flipside of her sudden rise to fame isn't all rosy. At the same time, as many attempt to decode the algorithmic magic behind the explosion of her video, every aspect of her identity has been put under scrutiny. Online chatter is rife about how much she might earn from such unexpectedly high reach. One X user speculated that the clip could bring in over ₹5 lakh based on views and engagement.

Priyanga admits the exposure is exhausting. "I do get tired of seeing my face over and over again," she said. She told The Juggernaut that her parents aren't even aware of how huge her viral moment has become.

The video hasn't just inspired passive viewing; it's become a full-fledged meme template. Social media users all over the globe are emulating the clip, remixing it, and using its format to post everything from humour to recruitment ads. One recruiting firm even used a repost of her video to announce job openings, wryly saying they were "testing their luck" by riding her viral wave.

Of course, where there's fame, there's usually some blowback. Priyanga has spoken out about people projecting fantasies onto her, sharing AI-generated images that use a loose approximation of her face, and treating her as if she's a meme rather than an actual person. “Stop projecting your fantasies onto me and maybe consider that I'm a real person!” she wrote on X. Her story represents an odd truth of the creator economy: sometimes, all it takes is a split second, not polished production or noticeably crafted content, to get a fire going online. As the internet continues to spin around Bandana Girl, one key lesson remains: virality is often unpredictable, unstoppable, and deeply human.