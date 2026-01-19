Trend Fusion India Launches as India’s First National Fusion Talent Platform

Hyderabad: Iconic Multimedia on Saturday announced the launch of Trend Fusion India (TFI), India’s first-ever national fusion talent platform that brings together multiple creative disciplines under one competitive and professional framework. The announcement was made at a press meet held in Hyderabad.

TFI is designed to break traditional boundaries in talent hunts by bringing together five major creative domains—dance, fashion, rap, music, and fitness—onto a single national stage. More than a competition, it is a structured launchpad aimed at transforming raw talent into confident, industry-ready professionals.

Produced by Iconic Multimedia, a company known for merging creative excellence with corporate precision, TFI reflects a bold new vision for India’s entertainment ecosystem—one that prioritizes mentorship, professionalism, and tangible career opportunities.

Key Highlights of Trend Fusion India

Trend Fusion India introduces a first-of-its-kind national platform that integrates multiple creative disciplines under one professionally curated competition format. The initiative will feature categories spanning dance, fashion, rap, music, and fitness, offering participants structured grooming, industry mentorship, and nationwide exposure.

Auditions will be conducted across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, and Hyderabad, leading up to a grand finale scheduled for June 20, 2026, in Hyderabad. The platform is supported by extensive media outreach, national broadcast coverage, and a panel of celebrity judges, ensuring strong visibility for emerging talent. Participants will also benefit from professional portfolio development and access to long-term career opportunities.

Platform Built From Experience

Trend Fusion India has been founded by Ayaan Malik and Md. Hidayath, whose journey from performer to entrepreneur inspired the creation of a transparent and credible platform for emerging talent.

Speaking at the launch, the founders said, “TFI is not just another contest—it is a structured opportunity. India has incredible talent, but many lack the right exposure and direction. Trend Fusion India is built to bridge that gap and create real industry pathways.”

TFI – Category Platforms

TFI Jr of the Year: A nurturing Kids Fashion Week platform that builds confidence and creativity in young talent through safe and professional exposure.

Miss TFI of the Year: A transparent and respectful stage empowering aspiring women in fashion and entertainment.

Mr TFI of the Year: A platform celebrating men who blend fitness, personality, and artistic ambition.

Mrs. TFI of the Year: A progressive category highlighting ambition and individuality beyond marriage.

TFI Rap Emperor of the Year: A national stage for authentic hip-hop voices, supported by a ₹1.5 lakh prize pool.

TFI Dance Emperor of the Year: Recognizing storytelling, emotion, and originality through dance.

TFI Best Physique of the Year: Honoring discipline, consistency, and excellence in natural fitness.

TFI Business & Creative Awards: Celebrating designers, photographers, makeup artists, and creative professionals behind the spotlight.

A National Launchpad

With auditions across major cities and a high-profile grand finale, Trend Fusion India aims to establish itself as one of India’s most credible talent ecosystems—connecting performers with media, brands, mentors, and real career opportunities.

Trend Fusion India is not just a competition; it is a movement redefining how India discovers, nurtures, and celebrates talent.