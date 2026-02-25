Your March Line-Up: 4 Things to Do in Abu Dhabi This Month

Abu Dhabi’s vibrant calendar of events continues into March, with the month boasting an exciting line-up spanning culture, entertainment and sport. Taking place across the emirate, here are four unmissable events to add to your calendar this month.















Experience global culture at Sheikh Zayed Festival



Running until 22 March at Al Wathba, the Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors to a celebration of heritage, community and international exchange. Guests can explore country pavilions, traditional crafts and cultural performances, alongside family entertainment and nightly fireworks, making it a lively evening destination for all ages.

















Step into a timeless story with Mary Poppins

Debuting in Abu Dhabi for the very first time on 25 March, the internationally celebrated stage production of Mary Poppins is set to share the story of the world’s favourite nanny with the emirate. Bringing together memorable songs, choreography and storytelling, the musical offers families and theatre lovers the chance to experience a much-loved classic live on stage.









Enjoy an intimate evening of music at Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

On 28 March, Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons invites audiences to experience the timeless composition by Antonio Vivaldi in a candlelit setting. The performance offers a relaxed and atmospheric way to enjoy classical music in the heart of the capital.

















Watch elite sim racing at the Gran Turismo World Series Abu Dhabi



Also taking place on 28 March, the Gran Turismo World Series sees elite sim-racing drivers go head-to-head in a high-intensity competition. Blending the worlds of gaming and motorsport, the championship adds an exciting edge to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic sporting calendar.

From cultural festivals to family theatre and live performance, March offers plenty of ways to experience Abu Dhabi and its ever-evolving events calendar.

