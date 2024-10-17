Yas Island Abu Dhabi Achieves Impressive 83 per cent Hotel Occupancy During Summer

Miral announced that Yas Island and Saadiyat Island achieved a remarkable surge in visitors over the summer period, further solidifying their status as must-visit destinations for families and travelers from across the globe.





This year, Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, witnessed a significant increase in domestic and international guests, with a remarkable 72% increase in visitation to Yas Theme Parks from GCC countries, followed by a 24% increase from India. Hotels on Yas Island enjoyed an impressive 83% occupancy rate throughout the summer season with a 29% increase in international hotel guests, and a remarkable 90% hotel occupancy in August 2024 alone compared to the previous year. The combination of world-class attractions, thrilling experiences and exclusive offers made Yas Island the go-to destination for families seeking unforgettable summer adventures.



Saadiyat Island continues to captivate guests with its pristine beaches, luxurious resortsand cultural experiences. These resorts along the shores of Saadiyat Island continued to draw visitors from around the globe, boasting an impressive occupancy rate of over 65% over summer,73% occupancy in August 2024. Saadiyat Island’s summer hotel occupancy rose by 13% compared to 2023 with international hotel guest arrivals growing by 19%.

In a major win for Yas Island, Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has been named the destination’s third Chief Island Officer (CIO), bringing his star power and signature charm to further elevate the island’s appeal on the global stage.



Yas Bay Waterfront also lit up with spectacular events, fireworks and vibrant dining experiences, making Yas Island the ultimate hotspot for both tourists and locals in summer.As the largest mall on Yas Island, Yas Mall offered a vibrant mix of entertainment, shopping and dining experiences attracting thousands of visitors with exclusive summer promotions, extended shopping hours and engaging family-friendly activities.



This summer’s success underscores Yas Island’s and Saadiyat Island’s positions as leading destinations for leisure, entertainmentand luxury, welcoming guests from all corners of the world.