From the Skies to the Walls: IndiGo celebrates Girl Power

Hyderabad: Celebrating Women’s Day, IndiGo, India's preferred airline, has unveiled spectacular murals painted across the walls of the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station in Gurugram, today. Bringing alive the theme of ‘Girl Power’, the art made by renowned artist Anpu Varkey, depicts women of IndiGo, taking on the world one flight at a time. This metro station is connected to IndiGo’s offices in Gurugram and used by many thousands of IndiGo people and others a day.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “We, at IndiGo, recognize the immense value and contribution of women at IndiGo, not just in terms of their technical expertise but also as inspiring leaders in the workplace. Here, we celebrate Girl Power every day of the year, and are committed to providing equal opportunities for all our employees. We believe that diversity and inclusion are both an integral part of our values and essential for driving innovation and growth. We will continue to champion these values in everything we do."

With over 44% of women in its workforce, IndiGo is championing Girl Power not just up in the air, but every step of the way through women-led development. The airline has one of the highest percentages of women pilots in the world and is the only airline in India with an all-female cabin crew. A growing number of female representation in our Engineering Teams. The company’s back-to-work model for women, Take off 2.0, which was launched in March 2023, is yet another step in the direction of championing 360° empowerment and ensuring that the women at work are at par with men in every field.

“The murals are a representation of what women can do, which is everything. IndiGo has always been a brand that celebrates women and the work they do. Being able to associate with that ideology, the murals are more than just art; it’s about the aspirations of so many Indian women across the country - to be able to see the world and touch the skies while having equal opportunities,” said Anpu Varkey, the Bengaluru-based painter and visual artist. She is known for her artwork that represents street culture and has carved a niche in contemporary art practices outside of gallery spaces.

From ensuring aircraft safety and engineering excellence to customer service both on ground and online; and from inflight services to corporate weightlifting - the women of IndiGo don't just lead the way; they pave it for a future that is female. And Girl Power continues to be a celebration of women every day, everywhere.

To witness the stunning makeover, visit the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, in Gurugram.