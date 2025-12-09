Why Abu Dhabi Should Be on Your Travel List in 2026

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi invites visitors to discover its heritage, landscapes and the warmth of Emirati hospitality. Whether exploring ancient UNESCO-listed sites, diving into world-class theme parks on Yas Island or enjoying Michelin-starred dining, the emirate offers experiences for every type of traveller.





Al Ain Zoo







From cultural landmarks to natural escapes and culinary experiences, here are the must-visit spots in Abu Dhabi that promise unforgettable memories in 2026. Culture and Heritage Walk through a living canvas at teamLab Phenomena Step inside a space where art moves with you. Recently opened in 2025, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi offers a multi-sensory journey where art, science, and technology collide. This unique and immersive art experience features dynamic, ever-evolving exhibits that engage sight, sound, and touch, ensuring no two visits are the same. It’s one of the highlights of Saadiyat Cultural District – which offers one of the highest concentrations of cultural experiences in the world – making it a place visitors won’t want to miss.









Heritage village Entrance







Look ahead to the Zayed National Museum



Opening in December 2025, Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, will take guests through the history of the country, while honouring the life and vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Through galleries, artefacts and interactive exhibitions, the museum will showcase the story of the nation’s development and its future aspirations. Permanent galleries include ‘Through Our Nature’, which immerses visitors in the UAE’s diverse landscapes and ‘By Our Coasts’, which sheds light on the heritage of UAE’s shores through stories of pearling, fishing and trading. The museum will be a landmark addition to Saadiyat Cultural District, helping visitors connect with the UAE’s history in a deeper way.

Discover the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi



Set to open in late 2025, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will guide visitors through 13.8 billion years of history. From meteorites and rare fossils to Stan the T. rex, one of the world’s most complete dinosaur skeletons, the museum will inspire curiosity about the natural world. The museum will join several other key cultural institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District, including teamLab Phenomena, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

Walk through living history at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Al Ain Step into a place where history comes alive in Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi’s “living oasis”. Recognised by UNESCO, the city’s heritage sites – including the Al Ain Oasis, Hili Archaeological Park and Jebel Hafit Desert Park – offer a glimpse into life that has thrived here for thousands of years. Wander shaded pathways under date palm trees, explore ancient tombs or learn how traditional falaj irrigation systems still bring water to the desert. With guided tours available year-round, it’s an experience that’s as enriching as it is unforgettable. Experience creativity in public spaces at Manar Abu Dhabi



From November 2025 to January 2026, Abu Dhabi’s coastline, islands and mangroves will glow with light installations from artists around the world. Manar Abu Dhabi is a biannual public light art exhibition, a free, outdoor celebration of creativity turning nature itself into a gallery. Manar Abu Dhabi celebrates the harmony between art and environment, inviting visitors to see Abu Dhabi in a new light. Travel back in time at Heritage Village.





Heritage village entrace









A visit to Heritage Village is like stepping back in time to old Abu Dhabi. Wander through mud-brick houses, watch artisans at work or shop at a traditional souk. Open daily, it’s especially lively during National Day celebrations in December.

Uncover the past at Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa Once home to a prominent Al Ain Region family, this restored house now tells the story of Emirati life in the mid-20th century through its permanent exhibition. Today, it also serves as a vibrant community space, with a cozy cafe, diverse events calendar and a creative arts teaching centre, welcoming residents and visitors alike to explore the landmark.

Celebrate creativity at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation has an exceptional lineup for its fall 2025-2026 season. From exhibitions and live performances to film screenings and workshops, the Foundation is always buzzing. Try your hand at a new craft or catch a special performance at this modern heritage landmark on a family day out.

Discover stories of faith and tradition during Ramadan



From 17 February to 18 March 2026 (dates subject to moon sighting), Abu Dhabi will glow with the spirit of Ramadan. Think lantern-lit night markets, community iftars and cultural performances that welcome everyone. It’s a month that combines Abu Dhabi’s already vibrant experiences with community celebrations, offering an even more meaningful and unique Abu Dhabi experience.

Family-friendly Splash into fun at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi From adrenaline-pumping slides to relaxing wave pools, Yas Waterworld is packed with water adventures for the whole family. Inspired by Emirati pearl diving culture, this newly expanded waterpark features over 60 rides and experiences including the legendary Dawwama, the world’s largest six-person tornado waterslide, making it the perfect place to cool off and spend time with your loved ones.

Step into adventure at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi



As the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World delivers immersive experiences across six lands, from Gotham City to Cartoon Junction. Families can meet characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny, enjoy live shows, and ride attractions suitable for all ages, making it a must for family itineraries year-round.

Feel the rush at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi



Home to Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Ferrari World combines high-speed thrills with interactive attractions. Ferrari fans can live out their dreams as parents and kids alike can explore simulators, junior rides and Ferrari-inspired experiences. Seasonal events such as Winterfest (December-January) add even more to discover. Escape to the wild at Sir Bani Yas Island A natural escape in the Al Dhafra Region – about two and a half hours away from Abu Dhabi city – Sir Bani Yas Island is home to the Arabian Wildlife Park, where giraffes, gazelles and cheetahs roam free. Safari drives run daily and between October and March the cooler weather makes for perfect exploring. Add horse-riding or a stay at a luxury lodge, and you’ve got the ultimate mix of nature and relaxation.

Stargaze at Al Quaa



Visit Al Quaa, far from the city lights, to see the UAE’s darkest spot and get a front-row seat to the Milky Way. Surrounded by dramatic dunes and open skies, it’s the perfect setting to switch off from the city. You can enjoy sunset views, gather around a campfire, share a barbeque dinner and of course, look through a telescope to spot planets and constellations. Whether you’re new to stargazing or already a pro, this desert escape promises a memorable night under the stars.

Island hop across Abu Dhabi’s hidden gems



Sail into Abu Dhabi’s calm waters and discover some of the more than 200 islands surrounding the city. A Sea Safari takes you past landmarks such as Etihad Towers and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace before anchoring at spots like Dolphin Island, Crystal Bay and Bahrani Island. Spend the day swimming, sunbathing or enjoying a beach picnic, with time to relax on deck and take in the turquoise views.

Inspire little ones at Abu Dhabi Children’s Library Located inside the Cultural Foundation – the UAE’s first centre dedicated to celebrating arts and literature – this bright and welcoming library is designed to spark kids’ creativity. With storytelling sessions, interactive zones, reading corners and workshops running all summer long, it’s a go-to spot for families in Abu Dhabi.

Marvel at nature at Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve Formed over millions of years by wind and sand, the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes are one of Abu Dhabi’s most unique natural landmarks. Visitors can explore hundreds of striking formations, with walking trails and night-time lighting that make the reserve easy to enjoy and perfect for memorable photos.



Climb, fly and dive indoors at Clymb Abu Dhabi



Home to the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, Clymb offers safe, adrenaline-fuelled fun for all ages. Whether your kids are beginners or budding adventurers, it’s an experience that gets the whole family moving.

Race around Yas Marina Circuit



From karting tracks perfect for kids to behind-the-scenes tours of the iconic Formula 1 circuit, Yas Marina Circuit offers something for every motorsport enthusiast. Families can also cycle, run or walk the legendary F1 track during weekly open sessions, making the most of this unique opportunity to experience the world-renowned circuit. With year-round activities, it’s a must-visit for adventure lovers, with winter months providing the best weather for outdoor racing.

Culinary Savour tradition at Erth

As the first and only Emirati restaurant with a Michelin star, Erth has been dubbed a ‘best-kept secret’ by The Michelin Guide and rightfully so. Located in the Al Hosn historical district, the venue’s location and interior –– be it the stone bar carved from rocks of Jebel Hafit or chairs crafted by an Emirati designer –– reflects its proud Emirati heritage. Chef Debi Prasad Rath’s Margooga Ravioli is a standout dish, recommended by the Chef himself, that perfectly captures the unique blend of flavours at the heart of Erth’s culinary offerings.

Step back in time at Al Fanar With interiors inspired by the UAE of the 1960s, Al Fanar offers authentic dishes like machboos, harees and grilled hammour. It’s a nostalgic journey through both cuisine and culture, perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the Emirati way of life through their plates. Taste tradition at Al Mrzab Known for its generous portions and warm atmosphere, Al Mrzab is a favourite for families. With age-old recipes and the freshest local ingredients used to create dishes, it delivers soulful meals that truly connect you to culture and community.



Dine in style at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi Set inside Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Michelin-starred Hakkasan is where Cantonese cuisine meets elegant interiors. With night brunches, tasting menus and a vibrant ala carte menu, Hakkasan is a top pick for any and every special occasion. Soak in the view from Observation Deck at 300 On the 74th floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the Observation Deck offers showstopping panoramic views of the city. Pro tip: visit for afternoon tea between November and March for clear skies and incredible views of the skyline.

Snack and sip at Barbassi by Marmellata



Barbassi, from the team behind Marmellata, brings a relaxed snack bar concept to the creative Madar39 district in Mina Zayed. The menu features stuffed focaccias, fresh coffee and sweet treats, all made with ethical, high-quality ingredients. With its warm interiors and welcoming atmosphere, it’s a great spot for a quick bite or a casual catch-up.

Sharpen your skills at Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio

On the top floor of the Cultural Foundation, the studio hosts year-round culinary and pastry classes, making for an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi holiday itineraries. With classic dessert workshops and a variety of Emirati cooking classes, it’s an experience that combines hands-on learning with a taste of local and international flavours.

Feast Italian style at Antonia

On the Mamsha Al Saadiyat promenade, Antonia brings Italy to Abu Dhabi with sourdough-based pizza al taglio, timeless pasta dishes and cozy beachfront vibes. It’s a delicious taste of Italian flavours, enjoyed by the sea.

Dine at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

Nestled within Emirates Palace, Martabaan offers contemporary Indian cuisine crafted by chef Hemant Oberoi. Choose from curated set menus or signature classics like paneer lal mirch and murg malai tikka, all served in an intimate, elegant setting.

Indulge at Zuma Abu Dhabi

Part of the international Zuma family, the Abu Dhabi venue delivers modern Japanese cuisine in a stylish setting. With robata grills, sushi counters and bold izakaya flavors, it’s one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular dining destinations.

Hotels Retreat to Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa

Tucked away in the desert just 45 minutes from the city, Al Wathba Desert Resort is all about tranquillity and views of endless dunes. Visit in the winter for camel rides and stargazing or in summer to make the most of the luxe amenities and spa treatments.

Unwind at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Nestled in the Liwa desert, Qasr Al Sarab offers a peaceful escape in the middle of Abu Dhabi’s golden dunes. Guests can explore the desert on camelback or through dune drives, dine under the stars and unwind at the resort’s Anantara Spa with a hammam. With architecture inspired by heritage design and interiors that mimic the desert’s palette, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to curate a unique experience.

Discover island escapes at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

On Sir Bani Yas Island, guests have their pick of three Anantara resorts offering different experiences. Anantara Al Sahel features safari-style villas set within the wildlife park, where gazelles and the near extinct Arabian oryx roam freely. Anantara Al Yamm offers beachfront villas with sea views, while Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara provides a family-friendly base with a full range of amenities and activities, including falconry, land sailing and archery. Whichever you choose, you can enjoy nature drives, water sports, horse riding and spa experiences, with something for every type of traveller.









Abu Dhabi's Children's Library









Reconnect with nature at Pura Eco Retreat Jebel Hafit Desert Park



Perched at the base of Jebel Hafit within the Jebel Hafit Desert Park, the Pure Eco Retreat offers a desert glamping experience in nature, with a backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s tallest mountain. Choose from dome tents, heritage tents or lodges, depending on what kind of adventure you’re looking for! Wander the nearby trails, watch the sunrise from your deck and truly unwind with this serene escape – perfect for those travellers looking for a little calm and relaxation.

Camp in style at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

Set on Hudayriyat Island, Bab Al Nojoum is a beachfront camp-style resort with a twist. Choose from duplex tents or ocean-view and overwater villas and make the most of the island’s activities, from kayaking and sailing to outdoor movie nights, beach aerobics and so much more.









CLYBM Abu Dhabi









Indulge at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

One of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic hotels, Emirates Palace blends designs inspired by Arab culture with modern luxury and comfort. Guests can enjoy Michelin-starred dining, a private beach stretching over a kilometre and a wide range of facilities that make it a stay worth remembering.