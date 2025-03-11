‘White Lotus Effect’ in Full Bloom for Minor Hotels as Thailand Booking Interest Surges

Bangkok: Minor Hotels is feeling ‘The White Lotus effect’, with three of its Anantara properties that served as principal filming locations for the hit HBO series experiencing a surge in online interest and bookings.

The show’s third season, which is set in Thailand and premiered on February 16, has driven a substantial uptick in interest for Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas – where much of the series was filmed. Traffic to the resorts’ websites has risen 104% year-over-year (y-y) for the month of February, with the three properties also reporting a 41% y-y rise in direct online bookings made in the same period.

Notable spikes in booking conversion were recorded on February 17 and February 24 – corresponding with the airing of the show’s first two episodes – with room night booking production for the retail segment growing 53% and over 180% in those two weeks respectively, compared to the previous year.

Week-over-week data also shows a 100% increase in search traffic on the Anantara internet booking engine for the three properties compared to those same weeks last year.

While the most significant ‘White Lotus effect’ has been felt at those Anantara properties featured in the series, Minor Hotels reports that web traffic for all its luxury properties in Thailand have witnessed growth in global web traffic, up nearly 40% y-y in February, mostly from key source markets including the UK, US, India, Germany, and France.

“We’re thrilled to see travellers around the world inspired by the stunning settings in The White Lotus,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International. “We own and operate more than 30 hotels, resorts and residences in Thailand, and we expect this will not only boost interest in Thailand globally, but also enhance its positioning as an international luxury leisure and wellness destination.”

Minor Hotels is also the owner of Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, another of the principal filming locations for The White Lotus Season 3.

The trend highlights the power of television and film to shape real-world travel decisions, and Minor Hotels stands ready to welcome new and returning guests seeking an immersive, on-screen-inspired escape. To celebrate the show’s success, Anantara is offering a Lotus Awakening Escape package which includes experiences at the three Anantara resorts featured on The White Lotus and unique lotus-inspired activities that reveal the true heart of Thailand.