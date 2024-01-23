Vizag-Bangkok Direct Flights Take Off From April 9

Visakhapatnam: Thai Air Asia is launching a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok starting April 9.

Operates thrice a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

Visakhapatnam to Bangkok: Departs 11.30 pm (IST), arrives 4.15 am (Thai time) the following day

Bangkok to Visakhapatnam: Departs 10.5 pm (Thai time), arrives 11.20 am (IST)

Grab a one-way trip for as low as Rs 7,999

Offer valid for travel between April 9 and October 24, 2024

Book now till January 30, before the offer takes flight!

Thai Air Asia is offering a free visa, a Rs 3,500 value, with every booking! Travel light and focus on packing your wanderlust.

Malaysia Air Asia is joining the party, launching a Vizag-Kuala Lumpur route in April.

This expands direct flight options from Visakhapatnam, adding to the existing Singapore connection by Scoot.

Currently, night flights at Visakhapatnam Airport are on hold due to runway resurfacing. Night operations will resume on April 1.