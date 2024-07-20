Venkata Karthik Tupili sets Guinness World Record with 1.4 Lakh km Motorcycle ride

Averaging 300 km per day for over 450 days, Venkata Karthik Tupili has set a Guinness World Record for the longest journey by motorcycle in a single country, covering 140,094.1 km across India. He, who also visited all UNESCO World Heritage sites and spiritual landmarks en route, speaks to Deccan Chronicle about the roads less taken.

What inspired you to undertake the challenge of setting the Guinness World Record for the longest motorcycle journey in a single country?

Initially, I lacked clear goals, but an inspiring conversation with my father sparked in me a desire to achieve something meaningful. My father told me that accomplishing personal goals allows us to help others. This led me to try civil services, but when I couldn't make it, I decided on a motorcycle journey across India to promote ‘suicide prevention’ and the “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative. It helped me connect with various communities and cultures, inspiring both myself and others.

Did you have to make changes to your bike setup to adapt to the varying landscapes and climatic conditions you encountered during your ride?

I spent a year preparing, including 40-50 days planning the route. I chose my bike and mapped a 160,000 km route, adhering to the Guinness rule of not crossing the same road twice. During the COVID-19 third wave, I also had to consider border crossing regulations.

What other rules did you encounter during your journey that posed challenges along the way?

I used GPS to track my journey, took pictures and videos every hour, and documented my location with latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates, along with date and time stamps. Since I was travelling solo, I had a concession to take government officers if needed.

During your extensive travels, what cultural, floral, or faunal changes surprised you the most?

The diverse flora in Maharashtra, especially the many mango trees, amazed me. I enjoyed tasting dozens of different mango varieties, which was a delightful experience.

During your journey, were there any particularly scary moments you experienced while navigating through narrow roads, dark areas, or other challenging situations?

In Uttarakhand, I navigated narrow roads where two vehicles could barely pass. In Mizoram, heavy rain caused me to slip and get stuck. The next day, I spent 90 minutes covering just 1.6 km due to challenging terrain.

Were there any acts of kindness or hospitality that stood out to you during this journey?

India embodies love and hospitality. Initially, I had concerns about people's reactions to my journey, but I was pleasantly surprised. Strangers offered me drinks, meals, and places to stay, showcasing incredible hospitality.

Which UNESCO heritage sites left the most lasting impression?

Mahabalipuram and Badami Caves are UNESCO sites that come to memory first. Their intricate structures and preservation of ancient culture are remarkable. The craftsmanship seen in these sites is awe-inspiring. Badami feels surreal.

How did you maintain your physical and mental health over such a long period?

I prepared by training physically, mentally, and emotionally for a year. I learned skills like boxing, yoga, and nunchaku to enhance my well-being. I also tested my bike and myself by riding daily for 100 km and taking longer rides to Chikmagalur, Kodaikanal, and Hyderabad.

Your motto is “Travel helps you heal.” What is your message to our readers?

Many people struggle with mental health issues but hesitate to open up. It's crucial to express your feelings to find solutions and avoid depression. If you're feeling down, connect with nature—talk to the trees, the air, or the stars. I've seen many find solace in this practice during my journey.

I urge all parents to support their children, as their encouragement is very important for success. Parents should grant their children the freedom to explore and pursue their passions. However, young people should use this freedom responsibly, as it is a valuable gift. With the right support and mindset, youngsters in India can accomplish amazing things.