Two historical caves open to public after renovations

Kurnool: To bolster tourism infrastructure and lure more visitors to Nandyal and Kurnool districts, the AP Tourism Development Corporation has implemented several projects by utilising precious funds.

Two historical caves in Nandyal, namely Valmiki caves and Bila Surgam, developed at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore, are now accessible to the public after renovations.



The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 3 crore for development of Valmiki caves near Boyavandlapalle in Peapully mandal and Rs 2.50 crore for Bila Surgam caves near KK Kottala village in Bethamcherla mandal.



The Valmiki caves, situated to the west of Boyavandlapalle village in Peapully mandal, were brought to limelight by German tourists 40 years ago. The caves are renowned for their striking rock formations and pure water bodies. Accessing these caves involves a trek and an incline of 100 feet.



Characterised by perilous drops of 20 to 30 feet at various levels, the caves are located 25 to 20km away from NH 44, near Dhone town, and 75km off Kurnool city.



The Bila Surgam caves in Nandyal exhibit artworks dating back to 5,000 years. These caves remained unexplored until now. Efforts were made recently by district tourism authorities to develop and preserve their historical significance. These caves are located 25km from Dhone along the Bethamcherla road.



The tourism department envisions further development of the tourist spots in the district. Plans include setting up boating facilities near reservoirs and irrigation projects.



The ongoing efforts include setting up of parks, floating jetties, snack bars, children's play equipment, illumination of caves and waterfalls, and enhancing the appeal of ancient rock paintings at Kethavaram.



An official from the tourism development corporation said a significant revenue increase is expected from these spots due to the allure of tourism and pilgrimage places like Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Ahobilam, Mantralayam, Kethavaram, Sangameswaram, Kolanubharathi, Belum caves, and Kondareddy Buruju.

