Trade Crowds for Cliffs at Ras Al Khaimah, the Nature Emirate

With multi-generational travel trending and a growing interest in offbeat destinations, Ras Al Khaimah is having a moment. The Nature Emirate, flanked by mountains, desert, and beaches, this hidden gem of the UAE makes it easy to design an itinerary where every member of the family gets their perfect slice of adventure, relaxation, and cultural discovery.



Adventures for All Ages



Home to the world’s longest zipline, the Jais Flight, Ras Al Khaimah invites thrill-seekers to soar 2.83 kilometers across the dramatic cliffs of Jebel Jais at speeds of up to 160 km/h. Nature lovers can hike the Via Ferrata (the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East), enjoy bonfire under the stars at Camp 1770 in the Hajar Mountains, or glamp along the coastline at Longbeach Campground. Down at sea level, kayak through the serene mangroves of Al Rams, spot flamingos and wild camels by the shore. End your day at Bassata Bedouin Camp and Desert Village, where desert set the stage for dune bashing in a 4x4 vehicle, camel rides, barbecued dinner of traditional Arabic cuisine, and live performance by folk Tanoura dancers.

Connecting Through Culture

Beyond adrenaline, Ras Al Khaimah offers moments of peace and cultural discovery. Grandparents and grandchildren can explore Al Jazeera Al Hamra, a remarkably preserved 14th-century pearling village where coral walls and oyster shells whisper stories of the past. (Fun fact: Ryan Reynolds’ action thriller 6 Underground was filmed here.) Step into the world of traditional pearl diving at Suwaidi Pearls in Al Rams, or visit the National Museum, housed in a 16th-century fort that traces the Emirate’s rich archaeological and cultural legacy.

A Culinary Playground



From local Emirati flavours to international culinary gems, Ras Al Khaimah’s food scene delights every palate. Savor mountaintop dining at 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, perched 1,484 meters above sea level. Sip sunset cocktails at Ula RAK, a beachfront haven with boho-chic charm. Discover traditional Emirati food at Eayshat Awal, where the fish comes straight from Ras Al Khaimah’s old fish market every single day. There are a plenty of restaurants serving Indian cuisine, vegetarian options, and Karak Chai across the city.

Where Comfort Meets Culture



Ras Al Khaimah’s growing luxury hospitality scene blends Arabian charm with world-class comfort. The newly opened Anantara Mina Al Arab and Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort introduce the Emirate’s first overwater villas, holistic spa sanctuaries, and immersive experiences. For Indian families, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is a standout—offering a private beach, multiple dining options, a wellness centre, kids’ club, and the ever-popular Wibit floating water park. The excitement continues with the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort, slated to open in 2027.

Closer Than You Think



With direct flights from major Indian cities like Mumbai and Kochi and a smooth visa process, Ras Al Khaimah is incredibly accessible. It's also just a 40-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. Once you arrive, taxis, rental cars, hotel shuttles, and public transport make exploring easy and convenient. Why wait when an adventure of a lifetime is just a short-haul flight away.



