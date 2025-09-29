Tokyo Skytree, an Ultimate Day Out Spot

TOKYO SKYTREE is a destination that offers more than just for enjoying breathtaking views. It is a perfect spot for couples seeking a memorable and romantic experience. With a variety of unique and exclusive offerings, TOKYO SKYTREE ensures that every visit is a day to remember.

Here are some of the most romantic spots and services for couples to enjoy:

Wedding Photo Plan – Love, Framed at 634 Metres

Planning a destination pre-wedding shoot or looking to mark a special anniversary?

The Wedding Photo Plan at TOKYO SKYTREE allows couples to book private photo sessions - either before opening or after closing hours. With the beautiful view overlooking Tokyo as your backdrop and the observation deck all to yourself, it is a setting that turns moments into forever.

Skytree Post – Send a Memory Home

Tucked within the observation deck is the highest postbox inside any building in Japan, shaped like the tower itself and painted a charming retro red. Here, couples

can pen heartfelt letters or postcards to each other and mail them back to India - a keepsake that will arrive after your trip, rekindling memories with every word.

SKYTREE CAFE – A Toast Above the City

Located on Tembo Deck Floor 350, the SKYTREE CAFE is the highest café inside any building in Japan. With standing counters offering unobstructed 360° views of the Kanto Plain, it is the perfect perch for couples to sip a glass of wine or enjoy a warm beverage. Light snacks and alcoholic drinks are served, making it an ideal spot to slow down and take in the views of Tokyo.

Professional Photo Spots – Capture the Skyline, Capture Each Other

There are three dedicated photo points inside the observation deck, offering professionally captured images with Tokyo’s dazzling cityscape as the canvas.

These frames are more than souvenirs; they are reminders of shared wonder and quiet joy.