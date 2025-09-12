Swap Monsoon Grey for Radiant Nights under the Milky Way

Tired of looking at gloomy, cloudy skies during Indian monsoon season? Now you can trade them for clear, starry nights in the coming months. Here’s the best spots in the world to see Milky Way in all its glory. All you need to carry is a curious mind and some warm clothes.



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE









When it comes to stargazing against the dramatic backdrop of deserts and mountains, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most magical places. The northernmost Emirate offers some of the darkest skies in the region, with minimal light pollution—an essential factor for spotting celestial wonders like the Milky Way. Its vast Al Wadi Desert, with rolling dunes, and the rugged Hajar Mountains, crowned by Jebel Jais (the UAE’s highest peak, create ideal vantage points where the galaxy appears to arc across the horizon. From May to October, the dense star clouds of the Milky Way’s galactic core become visible here. Guided astronomy sessions with high-quality telescopes at Jebel Jais Observation Deck enables visitors to identify constellations, moon, and planets. Whether you join a stargazing session at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert or simply sit back at the observation deck in silence, Ras Al Khaimah offers a rare astronomical escape.



Mahé & La Digue, Seychelles

If you thought Seychelles was all about turquoise water and palm-fringed beaches, just wait until you see its night sky. Between May and October, the Milky Way appears in full glory, arcing across the horizon from northeast to southwest. Finding a quiet spot away from all the lights, allowing your eyes to adjust, to watch the incredible universe above. The trick is just to find a dark spot, sheltered from resort lights, try Anse Intendance beach, or the Morne Seychellois National Park’s elevated vantage points on Mahé, or the Grand Anse beach on La Digue. Grab a pair of binoculars to see constellations, and even the hidden heart of our galaxy. It's like entering a natural planetarium, only better.







Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s dramatic mountains and rural landscapes offer some of the country’s darkest skies, where the Milky Way reveals itself in sweeping clarity on summer nights. The Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, the largest in the Caucasus, provides guided stargazing sessions with powerful telescopes and is a highlight for travellers seeking both science and wonder. Beyond the observatory, regions like Shahdag Mountain Resort and the surrounding Caucasus highlands also deliver excellent Milky Way visibility, thanks to minimal light pollution. The best time to experience the galaxy’s bright core is from June to September, when it rises in the east and dominates the night sky. Whether you’re photographing the stars, joining an astronomy tour, or simply gazing skyward from a mountain ridge, Azerbaijan offers an unforgettable window into the cosmos.











Kenya

Kenya’s night skies are as spectacular as its legendary safaris. Thanks to its equatorial vantage point, visitors can gaze at both northern and southern constellations, with the Milky Way arching vividly overhead. Remote regions like Turkana, Laikipia, Samburu, and Amboseli boast minimal light pollution, making them perfect for stargazing and astrophotography. Pair this with a classic safari and you get the best of both worlds: wildlife by day and the universe by night. From astro-camping in the deserts to cultural star lore shared by the Maasai and Samburu communities, Kenya offers a celestial safari unlike anywhere else on Earth









Zekreet, Al Aamriya & Dukhan, Qatar

In Qatar, the desert is your gateway to the stars. Remote areas like Sealine Beach, the Zekreet Peninsula, Al Aamriya, and Dukhan offer some of the darkest skies in the region, perfect for stargazing. From March through October—especially on moonless nights—the Milky Way becomes clearly visible, arcing across the sky. You can opt for Bedouin-style stargazing safaris, complete with telescopes, guidance, and desert camp setups. Or, find a quiet spot, lay a blanket on the sand, and let your eyes adjust—the more you look, the more stars come into view. The air is cool, and each shooting star a secret whispered to the universe. With a steaming cup of karak in one's hand and the vastness above, a desert night is a moment of stillness, wonder, and quiet connection.







Negev, Israel

The Negev Desert, and especially Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon) and the town of Mitzpe Ramon, is Israel’s leading stargazing destination. Recognized as an official Dark Sky Park, the area is protected from light pollution, offering some of the clearest skies in the region. From April to October, on clear and moonless nights, the Milky Way becomes visible along with countless stars, constellations, and planets. Visitors can join guided astronomy tours equipped with telescopes and laser pointers. The combination of silence, open desert, and vast sky makes the Negev a natural planetarium.

The Milky Way reminds us that sometimes the best souvenirs from our travels are the ones you cannot pack, only picture and memories.







































