Sukumar Das Flies Paramotor with Indian flag over Giza Pyramids

Sukumar Dashas recently captured the world's attention by flying a paramotor adorned with the Indian flag over the majestic Giza Pyramids in Egypt, showcasing Indian talent on an international stage. This remarkable achievement follows his historic flight at the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil in 2022, marking him as a pioneer in the field of aerial sports.





Sukumar has traveled extensively, with journeys to Thailand, Laos, Egypt, Brazil, Nepal, and various regions across India. His mission is clear: to promote paramotoring and paragliding while highlighting the joys and benefits of being an aero sports pilot. With each flight, he aims to inspire others to explore the skies.

In addition to his aerial pursuits, Sukumar is passionate about integrating aero sports with cultural events. He actively participates in celebrations like Bathukamma, Mysore Dussehra, and Telangana Formation Day, linking these festivals to tourism and sports. “These events not only promote culture but also highlight the beauty of aerial sports,” he explains.





Sukumar's journey has not been without its challenges. “I faced financial difficulties while flying in different countries,” he reveals. To support his passion, he taught freelance classes, saving diligently to represent India abroad. Born on August 15, he embodies the spirit of independence and resilience in every flight.

Looking to the future, Sukumar is launching a startup called Vertical World, aimed at inspiring young people to pursue careers in aero sports. “I want to serve my nation by training young pilots who can represent India on the global stage,” he declares, emphasizing the potential for a successful career in this thrilling field.



Having represented India in the World Championship in Brazil, Sukumar dreams of organizing similar events in India, provided he receives the necessary support. “I’ve hosted pilots from around the world in Telangana, and I would love to showcase Indian talent on a grander platform,” he states passionately.



Through his unwavering dedication, Sukumar Das is not just flying high—he's inspiring a new generation to reach for the skies while proudly carrying the Indian flag.