Sri Lanka Tourism boosts Indian MICE Engagement with Networking Evening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB), under the aegis of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, successfully conducted a MICE Roadshow and Press Conference in TAJ Krishna, Hyderabad, on July 1st, 2025. This event was a significant step in Sri Lanka's strategy to position itself as a premier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

The roadshow saw robust participation from key Indian MICE planners, corporate travel specialists, and travel trade partners. A strong delegation from Sri Lanka, including Officials from SLCB, 20 Destination Management Companies (both leisure and MICE-focused), leading hotels & resorts, tour operators, and other service providers, engaged in networking with the Indian attendees and media.

The primary objective of this initiative was to fortify the existing bonds between Sri Lanka and India, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships within the burgeoning tourism and MICE sectors. The increasing influx of Indian tourists to Sri Lanka has been a major contributor to the surge in overall tourist arrivals, with 204,060 Indian visitors recorded between January and May 31st, 2025. This highlights India as a crucial market for Sri Lankan tourism.

The roadshow aimed to establish a strong and lasting brand presence for Sri Lanka in India, specifically targeting Hyderabad to attract more visitors. By showcasing Sri Lanka's diverse tourism offerings, varied attractions, and advancements in its MICE infrastructure, the event sought to reinforce Sri Lanka's appeal as a year-round destination for MICE activities. The emphasis was on highlighting the country's readiness and capabilities to host world-class business events. This strategic roadshow aligns with Sri Lanka's broader promotional efforts to intensify its outreach to Indian travellers, leveraging India's position as one of its largest key markets.

Mrs. Harsha Ruparathne, Actg. Deputy High Commissioner, Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai, India

“Sri Lanka is widely recognized as an exciting and diverse holiday destination by all global visitors and now it is a most sought-after venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions. With India’s economy on an upward trajectory, Sri Lanka stands to benefit immensely by integrating into India’s growth story through joint ventures, increased exports and deeper economic linkages through tourism etc. Therefore, we welcome Indian travellers to visit Sri Lanka to revitalize its economy for shared prosperity as its closest neighbour”.

Mr. Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau

“Sri Lanka is an excellent MICE destination due to its proximity and strong connectivity, making it a cost-effective and appealing option for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. These roadshows will showcase Sri Lanka’s growth and help strengthen ties with India. India continues to be a top priority source market for Sri Lanka’s MICE sector. Events like these allow us to forge meaningful collaborations with Indian travel leaders.”

Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager India, Bangladesh & Nepal, SriLankan Airlines “MICE movement out of India is a goldmine contributing nearly 15–20% of the total outbound leisure travel market. We’ve observed a strong upward trend in MICE travel from India to Sri Lanka with a growth of over 30% in recent months. At SriLankan Airlines we’re extremely excited to partner with the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau to double MICE arrivals to Sri Lanka. Series of Road Shows across key Indian cities will undoubtedly boost our efforts and reinforce Sri Lanka’s position as a leading MICE destination in the region.”

The networking evening proved to be a resounding success. The evening facilitated dynamic one-on-one interactions, allowing Sri Lankan tourism partners to directly engage with Indian MICE planners, corporate travel specialists, and travel trade partners. Attendees were provided with up-to-date information on the latest infrastructure developments, attractive incentives, and streamlined travel facilitation processes, all designed to enhance the MICE experience in Sri Lanka.

This successful roadshow represents a significant milestone in the SLCB's strategic efforts to further penetrate the lucrative Indian outbound MICE market. Given the growing air connectivity between the two nations and a strong shared cultural affinity, Sri Lanka is well-positioned to cement its role as a premier MICE partner for Indian corporates and travel planners.