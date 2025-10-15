Colombo: Days after Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new President, one of his first major administrative moves sent a strong signal both domestically and internationally: the country’s visa system was being taken back from private hands — including an Indian-linked firm.

The decision has reignited debate about VFS Global, an Indian-origin visa outsourcing giant, and the consortium it was part of, following months of controversy, court challenges, and public outrage over alleged irregularities in how Sri Lanka’s e-visa system was handed over to foreign companies.

New Government, New Rules

Soon after taking office, President Dissanayake directed the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DoIE) to implement a Supreme Court order issued on August 2, which had suspended the contract granted to a consortium managing Sri Lanka’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (e-visa) system.

The consortium included three entities — GBS Technology Services (Singapore), IVS Global FZCO (Dubai), and VF Worldwide Holdings, the parent company of VFS Global. While VFS Global began as an Indian company, it is now majority-owned by the American investment firm Blackstone, though most of its staff, including senior management, remain Indian.

When the DoIE failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s suspension order, President Dissanayake intervened directly. On September 25, he restored the earlier e-visa system and ordered the arrest of the DoIE chief for contempt of court.

Outsourced Visa Operations Sparked a Political Storm

The outsourcing of the e-visa system had caused uproar in Sri Lanka since April 2024, when the DoIE switched to the new portal managed by the VFS-led consortium.

Within days of the launch, a video from Bandaranaike International Airport went viral, showing a frustrated Sri Lankan man shouting that “Indians are deciding visas for Sri Lankans” after his foreign wife was denied entry. The video showed civilians — allegedly employees of the consortium — examining passports and stamping visas.

The clip triggered widespread public anger and prompted investigations by Sri Lankan media and anti-corruption watchdogs such as Transparency International Sri Lanka. Multiple petitions were filed in the Supreme Court alleging corruption, lack of transparency, and violations of national security norms.

A Controversial Contract and Rising Costs

Documents later revealed that the contract had been awarded without competitive bidding in December 2023, based on an unsolicited proposal from IVS-GBS, a joint entity of the two companies. The deal was approved by the then cabinet under Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

Previously, Sri Lanka’s Mobitel, a state-run telecom company, had been managing the visa-on-arrival and e-visa systems and was already upgrading its software. But just days before the new system went live, Mobitel was abruptly informed that its services were no longer needed.

Under Mobitel, service fees were around $1, but the consortium’s new system charged an additional $25 “service and convenience fee”, even for nationalities — including Indians — who were supposed to receive free visas. As a result, the cost of obtaining a Sri Lankan visa nearly doubled from $50 to $100, angering both citizens and the tourism industry.

Tourism associations warned that such steep charges could derail the fragile recovery of Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, already battered by the Easter bombings, COVID-19, and the economic crisis.

Public Backlash and Legal Challenges

The controversy deepened when financial and transparency details came to light. The Public Finance Commission ordered a forensic audit of the contract, questioning why such hefty service fees were going to private firms rather than the Sri Lankan treasury.

Petitions filed in court highlighted multiple red flags:

The handing over of sensitive immigration data to foreign entities.

The lack of experience of two companies involved.

Possible violations of domestic procurement and national security laws.

Tamil MP M.A. Sumanthiran, one of the petitioners, described IVS as a “small-time attestation company” with no experience handling sovereign e-visa systems. He also pointed out that GBS, based in Singapore, had only $1 in paid-up capital and was controlled by a single French shareholder — raising questions about the consortium’s legitimacy.

The proposal was initially branded as “IVS-GBS Global Services powered by VFS Global”, but the final contract went to GBS Technology Services, IVS Global FZCO, and VF Worldwide Holdings — a mismatch that critics called “misrepresentation.”

The ‘E-Visa Scam’ and the Wider Implications

The controversy, now dubbed by local media as the “e-visa scam,” also transferred tourism promotion rights to the same companies, sidelining Sri Lanka’s own Tourism Development Authority.

Critics noted a conflict of interest, pointing out that VFS Global’s parent company also owns Kuoni, a Swiss travel firm. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Colombo clarified that VFS Global was not a government-owned Indian company but an international business with global investors.

VFS Global defended itself, saying its global expertise would enhance Sri Lanka’s tourism profile internationally. The Supreme Court’s final verdict on the case is expected this month, but the episode has already shaped public expectations from President Dissanayake, who came to power promising to root out corruption and end backroom deals.

The Bigger Picture: Business Unusual for Indian Firms

The fallout from the VFS controversy coincides with growing scrutiny of Indian-linked projects in Sri Lanka — including the $442 million Adani Green Energy wind farm in Mannar, which faces multiple legal petitions over alleged irregularities.

For now, Colombo’s message is clear: under the new government, deals made behind closed doors will face public and judicial accountability.

As Sri Lanka resets its governance standards, Indian companies operating there — especially in strategic or public-facing sectors — are being warned to tread carefully. In the new political climate, it’s not going to be business as usual.