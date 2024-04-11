South Central Railway Announces Summer Special Trains to Cuttack

Visakhapatnam: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special summer trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack to cater to the increased demand during the season.

These special trains will operate on a weekly basis, offering a convenient travel option. Train number 07165 will depart Hyderabad for Cuttack every Tuesday, starting April 16, 2024. The return train, number 07166, will leave Cuttack for Hyderabad every Wednesday, starting April 17, 2024. The services will continue until May 1, 2024.

The trains will halt at major stations, including Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Bhubaneswar. This ensures easy access for passengers traveling along the route.

To secure your seat on these special trains, booking your tickets in advance is recommended. Bookings can be made through the Indian Railways website or at railway reservation counters.