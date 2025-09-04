Paws, Shells & Trunks: Meet Shangri-La's Beyond the Human Staff Members

In a one of its kind approach, Shangri-La has unveiled an extraordinary collection of animal ambassadors who transform stays into unforgettable journeys of joy, wonder, and meaningful connection. From London's bustling cityscape to Mauritius' pristine beaches and Sri Lanka's lush wilderness, these beloved residents are rewriting the rules of guest experience; one tail wag, gentle shell pat, and conservation story at a time.

Rocky: London's four-legged concierge



At the iconic Shangri-La the Shard, London, Rocky, a cute 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, has elevated pet hospitality to an art form. As the hotel's official Pet Relations Manager, Rocky specializes in "fur-st impressions," epertly navigating everything from paw-litical negotiations between cats and dogs to providing emergency tail-wagging therapy for guests in need.

"Rocky doesn't just welcome pets; he creates moments of pure delight," explains his human colleagues. "Whether he's sampling treats for quality control or posing for selfies in the lobby's sunniest spots, he brings an infectious energy that reminds everyone, human and animal alike, that hospitality is about heart."





With over three years of experience in "belly rub appreciation" and fluency in multiple languages including Bork, Woof, and selective hearing, Rocky has built a loyal Instagram following and serves as the face of urban pet-friendly luxury.

Toto, Fifi & Lola: living history in paradise



On the sun-kissed shores of Mauritius, Shangri-La's most venerable residents tell stories that span more than a century. Toto, at 120 years old, has lived through World War I, World War II, and the sinking of the Titanic, making him not just the resort's oldest living resident, but a genuine piece of living history.

Alongside companions Fifi and Lola (both sprightly 80-year-olds), these gentle giants have become the heart and soul of the resort's children's program. The entire kids' club is themed around their adventures, with staff sporting Fifi, Lola, and Toto-branded t-shirts, while young guests receive specially designed tote bags, toys, and clothing featuring their beloved shell-bearing friends.

"Children light up when they meet our tortoises," shares the resort's team. "There's something magical about connecting with creatures who carry such wisdom and tranquillity. They teach patience, gentleness, and respect for all living beings."



El-la: A story of hope and healing





In Sri Lanka, Shangri-La's newest resident represents the brand's deepest commitment to conservation. El-la, a rescued baby elephant currently rehabilitating at the Elephant Transit Home in Udawalawe, embodies hope in the face of an escalating wildlife crisis.



Born in Sri Lanka's North Central Province, El-la was separated from her herd and fell into an agricultural well before being rescued by wildlife officers. With Sri Lanka's wild elephant population having declined from over 12,000 to approximately 4,000 over the past century, and more than 44 elephants killed by gunfire in just the first seven months of 2025, El-la's story represents both tragedy and triumph.

Through a five-year, USD $10,000+ commitment, Shangri-La Colombo and Shangri-La Hambantota are funding El-la's complete rehabilitation journey – from vulnerable orphan to strong, free-roaming elephant ready to return to the wild.





"El-la represents our belief that true hospitality extends far beyond service, it embraces stewardship. Supporting her journey is a reminder that care for the wild is care for our future." said Refhan Razeen, General Manager of Shangri-La Hambantota.

Redefining hospitality through play and purpose



Under Shangri-La's global sanctuary program, these animal ambassadors embody the brand's core pillars: protecting what is precious, living in harmony with nature, creating purpose-led guest journeys, and building emotional connections that extend far beyond any single stay.

While Rocky provides therapeutic joy and the Mauritian tortoises offer multigenerational wonder, El-la's story demonstrates the brand's commitment to protecting endangered wildlife.

From Rocky's Instagram-worthy lobby appearances to Toto's century-spanning wisdom and El-la's inspiring rehabilitation, Shangri-La's Living Residents prove that the most memorable travel experiences happen when genuine care meets creative hospitality. As travelers increasingly seek meaningful connections, Shangri-La continues pioneering approaches that nourish both the soul and the world around us – one resident, one story, and one gentle step at a time.



Guests across all three properties can follow their favorite residents' journeys through curated experiences, conservation storytelling, and specially designed eco-conscious merchandise that supports ongoing care and conservation efforts.