Shah Rukh Khan to Grace Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Get ready, South Asia! The undisputed King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make a spectacular visit to Sri Lanka, gracing the highly anticipated grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025, as special guest.



Popularly regarded as “King Khan”, the presence of the multi-award-winning superstar at the by-invitation grand opening party underscores the establishment of the first luxury integrated resort in South Asia, developed through the notable partnership of John Keells Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment.



The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, touted to be the region’s most glamorous event of 2025, also marks the official launch of the resort’s "Let's Go, Let Go" campaign, signaling a new era of luxury and entertainment, with an array of non-stop excitement in diverse culinary journeys, elegant hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, luxury retail experiences, and the largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces in the country.



The integrated resort will also house a world-class casino, which will be operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. . It also marks the entry of Nuwa, Melco’s luxury hotel brand, adding to Colombo’s dynamic hospitality landscape.



A New Era for Colombo Begins



A premier destination in the heart of Colombo, perfectly positioned at 01 Justice Akbar Mawatha, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a 4.5-million-square-foot architectural marvel, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Cecil Balmond. The resort brings together timeless design, world-class service, and modern indulgence to offer an unmatched hospitality and entertainment experience.

Guests can immerse themselves in over 800 luxury hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, premium retail experiences, and globally inspired culinary offerings — all with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and the vibrant city skyline.





Where Business Meets Lifestyle

Beyond leisure, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is set to transform Colombo’s standing as a business hub. It features the region’s largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces, including cantilevered ballrooms enhanced with curated Sri Lankan art and state-of-the-art amenities.

“Let’s Go, Let Go”: A Spirit of Celebration



The opening will also unveil the resort’s signature campaign — “Let’s Go, Let Go” — an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. From luxury to leisure, and from relaxation to revelry, this spirit will be embodied throughout the event, made all the more memorable with Shah Rukh Khan’s attendance as special guest.

The Countdown Begins!

Now just a few weeks until the grand reveal, anticipation is skyrocketing across South Asia with the allure of unparalleled luxury, the thrill of entertainment, and the chance to witness history in the making. The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka with Shah Rukh Khan promises an unforgettable experience designed for discerning guests.

Stay tuned for exclusive updates and VIP opportunities as we count down to South Asia's most glamorous event of 2025.



Mark your calendars: August 2, 2025 – Colombo will be transformed forever.

