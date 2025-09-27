Setting the Standard: IHCL Hyderabad Cluster Earns Top Honors at Tourism Day Awards

The IHCL (Indian Hotels Company. Ltd) Hyderabad cluster hotels made a remarkable mark at the World Tourism Day Awards 2025, hosted by the Telangana Tourism Department at Sampradaya Vedika – Shilparamam in the presence of CM of Telangana Shri Revanth Reddy Garu and Special Chief Secretary for Youth advancement, Tourism & Culture Shri Jayesh Ranjan.



~Best 5 Star Hotel - Taj Krishna, awarded by Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu.



~Best Palace - Taj Falaknuma Palace

~Best Bar - Visk Bar at Taj Deccan

~Best Restaurant International Cuisine - Thai Pavilion at Vivanta Begumpet.

The cluster hotels stood out by winning multiple accolades, showcasing excellence in luxury hospitality, dining, and lifestyle experiences.



We are beyond elated to receive these accolades and affirm our commitment to setting the highest standards of hospitality in the spirit of true Tajness.