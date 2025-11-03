Saudi Arabia Launches 2nd Global Harmony Initiative with India Week

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launched the second edition of its ‘Global Harmony’ initiative with ‘India Week’ as the inaugural celebration under the Riyadh Season. Part of the Quality-of-Life Program supporting Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative aims to celebrate the diversity of residents living in the Kingdom and spotlight their cultural heritage, contributions, and successful integration into Saudi society.

The Global Harmony initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding, highlighting the professional, social, and recreational lives of expatriates who enrich the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.

This year, the Ministry of Media, in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), will host a series of cultural and entertainment events under the Riyadh Season. The celebrations opened with ‘India Week,’ honoring the Indian community’s longstanding contributions and showcasing the country’s vibrant culture through music, dance, cuisine, art, and traditional crafts.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan lauded the initiative, saying, “Building on the success of last year’s edition, this year’s celebration promises to be even grander, featuring renowned Indian artists and performers. The Global Harmony Initiative is an excellent platform to build cultural bridges and strengthen the historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia.”

The broader Global Harmony program will feature 14 cultural celebrations representing the diverse communities residing in Saudi Arabia, including those from India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda, and Ethiopia. The events will include concerts, traveling performances, traditional food and handicraft showcases, and family-friendly activities open to all residents and citizens.