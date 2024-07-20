Real Madrid to Go-karting: Dubai offers something everyone

Hyderabad: The hospitality of the people and the weather in Dubai make for a warm welcome. No wonder why it's called the city of gold: Everything in Dubai is elegant and rich.

Tourists can experience go-karting at Chaos Karts, which combines real-life racing with augmented reality. Participants race around digitally projected tracks, using virtual power-ups in a video game-like environment. This unique experience is perfect for thrill-seekers.



Health-conscious tourists will enjoy Cassette Dubai, a modern Parisian bistro offering a wide range of organic and vegan food, carefully curated by chefs.



Real Madrid fans will be mesmerised by the world's first football theme park in Dubai Parks. Real Madrid Park Dubai features wax statues of notable people, a football museum, thematic shopping stalls, and thrilling rides, including the region's first wooden roller coaster and the world's tallest amusement ride, the Star Flyer.



Tourists can use Revelry for dining. It offers a modern twist on traditional Indian cuisine with innovative, bite-sized dishes also known as tapas. Indian restaurants like Revelry blend Indian flavours in fusion dishes, handcrafted by chefs. It’s one of the coolest places with an Indian touch, offering a taste of India in Dubai.



Jamjar art studio, in Dubai, is packed with many painted canvas, arts and crafts, and pottery, allowing you to tap on your inner artist. Jamjar’s workshops suit all skill levels, and all age groups. They create a supportive space for creative expression. From here, tourists can take home a unique memory they created themselves.



The Somewhere Cafe is yet another eclectic eatery offering bohemian flair. It offers continental from around the world, featuring everything from zesty tacos to diabetic desserts. Whether you’re craving a leisurely brunch with friends, or a romantic dinner, Somewhere Cafe is the place to remember.